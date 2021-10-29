SKIP RICHTER: Tips for a successful perennial bed

A well-designed perennial bed can enhance a landscape with beauty that changes through the seasons and provides annual returns on your gardening dollars. Time spent planning the project and proper installation is the key to success.
Get inspiration
Whenever you’re out and about, notice plants and designs that catch your eye. Visit a botanical garden for more ideas. Don’t let elaborate designs overwhelm you, but rather look for the plants and aspects of design that are appealing. Make notes as to the shape and flow of beds, the color combinations and whether they are in shade or sun. Consider how attractive beds blend in with shrubs, trees, hardscapes or the house.
Sketch it out
Use graph paper so each square can represent a given distance, such as 1 foot. Create a rough sketch of the area to be planted, including existing trees or shrubs, walks and driveways.
Use a pen for the existing features and a pencil for bed and plant layouts so you can erase to make changes.
Try it out
Use a garden hose or orange extension cord to create a trial design. Make the curves large and gradual to make mowing easier. Right angles are a pain to mow into or around.
Choose adapted plants
Choose plants adapted to your soil and our local climate. Consider whether the bed area is sunny, shady or a little of both. Include plants for spring, summer, fall and winter interest.
Many plants look great in spring. Fall offers quite a few great blooming options, but summer can be a challenge. Plants with colorful foliage are helpful during the hot summer months when blooms are scarce. Winter has few perennial options, so plan on some cool season annuals and perhaps a backdrop of evergreen shrubs.
Don’t forget to include some ornamental grasses, which provide fine texture and draw attention to colorful flowers in front of them.
Prepare the planting location
A common mistake gardeners make is failure to prepare the site before they plant. Remove perennial weeds to avoid a lot of future work. Whether by hand-digging or herbicides or both, it is much easier to control the weeds before the plants go in.
Purchase a quality soil blend or amend your native soil with several inches of compost. Create a raised planting bed if drainage is at all in question. This may not be as fun as plant shopping, but mark my words: Spend a dollar on your soil before you spend a dollar on your plants, and you’ll save money in the long run!
Plant spacing and location
Consider the final size of the plant when determining the spacing. If you want to fill the area with a group of the same species, space the plants about 75% of their mature size apart. Wider spacings of different species are often more attractive and allow better air movement to minimize disease problems.
A typical design has low plants in front, medium-height plants behind them and taller plants in the back of the bed. Taller ornamental grasses, evergreens or any dark green foliage plant will provide a nice backdrop to the blooms of flowering plants in front of them.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension horticulture agent for Brazos County. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.