SKIP RICHTER: Tips for a successful perennial bed

A well-designed perennial bed can enhance a landscape with beauty that changes through the seasons and provides annual returns on your gardening dollars. Time spent planning the project and proper installation is the key to success.

Get inspiration

Whenever you’re out and about, notice plants and designs that catch your eye. Visit a botanical garden for more ideas. Don’t let elaborate designs overwhelm you, but rather look for the plants and aspects of design that are appealing. Make notes as to the shape and flow of beds, the color combinations and whether they are in shade or sun. Consider how attractive beds blend in with shrubs, trees, hardscapes or the house.

Sketch it out

Use graph paper so each square can represent a given distance, such as 1 foot. Create a rough sketch of the area to be planted, including existing trees or shrubs, walks and driveways.

Use a pen for the existing features and a pencil for bed and plant layouts so you can erase to make changes.

Try it out

Use a garden hose or orange extension cord to create a trial design. Make the curves large and gradual to make mowing easier. Right angles are a pain to mow into or around.