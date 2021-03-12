SKIP RICHTER: Tips for a great tomato bounty

Disease-resistant varieties decrease the number of potential disease problems. The letters after the variety name indicate its resistance to diseases, so the more the merrier. I like to plant several varieties to hedge my bet against the vagaries of any given season. If you want some to produce further into the summer heat, include a few cherry or grape types.

Plant early

The sooner you can plant the better, now that we have passed our last average frost date. If your tomato transplant is lanky, lay it on its side in a shallow trench and leave 4-6 inches of the stem sticking out. Then cover the stem and water the soil well. Roots will form along the stem, making for an even more extensive root system.

Provide support

Tomatoes are vining plants, and even the bush types benefit from a support of some type. The two most common techniques for supporting tomatoes are to stake them or cage them. Staking provides somewhat larger and earlier fruit, while caging provides more overall production.