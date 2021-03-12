SKIP RICHTER: Tips for a great tomato bounty

Tomato season is here! Gardeners are once again beginning the annual pursuit of the perfect tomato and a bountiful harvest of the most popular crop in the garden. Here are eight tips to help fine-tune your tomato patch and enjoy the fruits of your labors:
Location, location, location
Tomatoes need six or more hours of sun per day. They will grow in shade, but they won’t produce much fruit, and the fruit they do produce will be of lesser quality. If you don’t have a sunny gardening spot, consider growing your tomatoes in a container set in a sunny location on a deck or driveway — whatever it takes to get them in the sun.
Start with the soil
Tomato success starts with the soil. Spend a dollar on your soil before you spend a dollar on your plants. Mix 2-3 inches of compost into your soil before planting, or purchase a soil mix to fill a raised planting bed.
If growing in a container, choose one that holds at least 7 gallons, although even that may need to be watered daily when summer arrives. For best results, choose a container that holds 15 gallons or more and fill it with a good potting mix.
Choose superior varieties
We have a short spring to early summer tomato season before it gets too hot for larger fruited varieties to set fruit. Select varieties with a 65 to 75 days to harvest interval so they can set and ripen a bountiful crop.
Disease-resistant varieties decrease the number of potential disease problems. The letters after the variety name indicate its resistance to diseases, so the more the merrier. I like to plant several varieties to hedge my bet against the vagaries of any given season. If you want some to produce further into the summer heat, include a few cherry or grape types.
Plant early
The sooner you can plant the better, now that we have passed our last average frost date. If your tomato transplant is lanky, lay it on its side in a shallow trench and leave 4-6 inches of the stem sticking out. Then cover the stem and water the soil well. Roots will form along the stem, making for an even more extensive root system.
Provide support
Tomatoes are vining plants, and even the bush types benefit from a support of some type. The two most common techniques for supporting tomatoes are to stake them or cage them. Staking provides somewhat larger and earlier fruit, while caging provides more overall production.
If you stake the plants, remove all the suckers shoots that form where a leaf attaches to the stem, and tie the central stem to a stake as it grows. If you use cages, remove the first few suckers, and allow subsequent shoots to fill the tomato cage. Avoid the small three-pronged cages sold for staking plants, as your tomatoes will far outgrow them. Choose something stronger and taller.
Good nutrition is important
Start by fertilizing the new transplants at planting using a soluble fertilizer or fish emulsion and seaweed solution. You can also mix a half cup of a synthetic slow-release fertilizer in a 3-1-2 ratio, or one cup of an organic blend such as 6-2-4 into the soil around the plants for longer term nutrient release.
If using a product that is not slow release, apply 2 tablespoons in a 6-inch circle around the new transplants. When the first fruit forms, spread one half cup in a circular area extending 1 foot out from the plant in all directions. Scratch it into the surface and water it in well. This boost will really pay off in extra production.
Mulch and maintain moisture
Maintain evenly moist soil to minimize blossom end rot on the earliest fruits. Container-grown plants with their confined root system are especially prone to this problem. A circular berm of soil around the new plants filled with water will insure a good deep soaking to the root zone.
Check for pests and diseases
You are not the only one interested in your tomatoes. Aphids, spider mites, stink bugs and caterpillars are the most common pests. Fungal and bacterial wilt diseases and leaf spots may also pose a threat. Early detection and early action are keys to avoiding an outbreak.
Birds, especially our beloved state bird, enjoy taking a taste out of one tomato and then moving on to another one. Netting is the only good remedy for these pests other than ballistic measures, which are frowned upon by the neighbors and law enforcement.
Most of all, have fun and get the kids involved. Here’s to the most productive tomato season ever.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent for Brazos County, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan, Texas 77803. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.