SKIP RICHTER: Timely tips for weekend tasks

The rainy weather has spurred growth of plants and diseases in our lawns, landscapes and gardens. Here are some tips for keeping your garden and landscape in top shape in the coming weeks.
Raise the mower blade: Set your mower to as high as is aesthetically acceptable. Mowing at a low height is more stressful to most turf species. It results in shallow rooting (less drought resilience) and encourages weed problems. Tall turf is stronger, deeper rooted and looks denser, too. It also does better in shady spots.
Cut back on lawn fertilizing: Now that hot weather has arrived, most lawns don’t need additional fertilizing. The clippings are decomposing to feed the turf, as microbes are very active in the warm, moist conditions. Excess nitrogen can result in rapid growth at the expense of roots, making the lawn less drought resilient.
Trim blackberries: Pinch or snip out the tips of vigorous upright blackberry shoots when they reach about 4 feet tall. This encourages branching, which helps form a tidier, more productive hedgerow for easy picking. After harvest remove the shoots that bore fruit back to ground level.
Containers rule: Gardeners are rediscovering containers. Hanging baskets, ornate planters, attractive pots and whimsical containers provide wonderfully creative ways to grow instant color for all parts of the landscape. Include a variety of containers for versatile summer color.
Fertilize container flowers and vegetables: A light boost of fertilizer can get a new container flower planting growing strong and blooming well and increase vigor and production on container vegetables. Use a dilute fertilizer solution every couple of weeks or a slow release product once for a few months of gradual feeding.
Plant hanging baskets: Hanging baskets are great for decorating an outdoor porch or for hanging beneath the canopy of a spreading tree. Make sure and select shade-tolerant foliage and flowering plants for shady areas. If you have places where the baskets will get some sun, there are many more blooming options to choose from.
Shady color plants: Put some color in shady areas of the landscape this summer. Now is a good time to plant caladiums, impatiens, begonia, pentas, Persian shield and torenia (wishbone flower) in well-prepared shady areas. Mix a couple of inches of compost into the soil and water the new plants in with a dilute fertilizer solution.
Shear hedges regularly: Frequent shearing results in denser hedges. Always work to keep the tops no wider than the base so that light reaches all areas of the outer hedge surface insuring good foliage growth from top to bottom.
Plant cantaloupes and watermelons: Watermelons, muskmelons, cantaloupes and other summer melons can be seeded out into the garden now. These fruiting plants do well in the warm temperatures if provided adequate water to keep them from experiencing drought conditions. Plant three to five seeds in a circular area about 8 inches across and thin to three plants after the first true leaves appear. Space these groups of plants 6-8 feet apart down the row.
Fertilize young trees and shrubs: Young woody landscape plants will benefit from another fertilization now. The goal is to get the tree or shrub to grow fast to reach the desirable size as quickly as possible. Sprinkle the fertilizer evenly throughout the area beneath and just beyond the branch spread. Rake it into the soil or mulch surface and water the area well to move the nutrients down into the root zone.
Creepy crawly alert: Keep an eye out for caterpillars, mites, aphids and other pests on garden plants. They are easier to control and can do less damage when you catch the problem early. Low toxicity options include B.t for caterpillars and insecticidal soap for mites and aphids. A strong blast of water once a week directed upward to blast the undersides of the foliage can help keep mites under control.
Move houseplants outside for summer: Houseplants can still be moved outdoors. Sink the pots in a cool, shaded garden bed to prevent them from sunburning or drying out so quickly. Water them often, as the warmer temperatures will significantly increase their rate of water use. Feed regularly with a soluble plant fertilizer or once with a slow-release product for optimum growth.
Give shrub roses a boost: Roses put a lot of energy into their spring bloom display and can tend to enter an early summer slump. Shear lightly to remove spent blooms, then fertilize and water it in to rejuvenate growth and spur on a new set of blooms.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent for Brazos County, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan, Texas 77803. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.