SKIP RICHTER: Timely tips for weekend tasks

Fertilize container flowers and vegetables: A light boost of fertilizer can get a new container flower planting growing strong and blooming well and increase vigor and production on container vegetables. Use a dilute fertilizer solution every couple of weeks or a slow release product once for a few months of gradual feeding.

Plant hanging baskets: Hanging baskets are great for decorating an outdoor porch or for hanging beneath the canopy of a spreading tree. Make sure and select shade-tolerant foliage and flowering plants for shady areas. If you have places where the baskets will get some sun, there are many more blooming options to choose from.

Shady color plants: Put some color in shady areas of the landscape this summer. Now is a good time to plant caladiums, impatiens, begonia, pentas, Persian shield and torenia (wishbone flower) in well-prepared shady areas. Mix a couple of inches of compost into the soil and water the new plants in with a dilute fertilizer solution.

Shear hedges regularly: Frequent shearing results in denser hedges. Always work to keep the tops no wider than the base so that light reaches all areas of the outer hedge surface insuring good foliage growth from top to bottom.