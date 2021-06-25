SKIP RICHTER: Timely tips for weekend gardening

Recent rainfall and rising temperatures have spurred growth of our gardens and landscapes. Pests and diseases are also active and enjoying the “salad bar feast” that we have planted for their enjoyment. Timely detection and action can help minimize damage, and our options are greatest when an outbreak is in its earliest stages.
Take action this week to plant, prune and tidy up the landscape with a layer of mulch on all soil surfaces. You’ll be rewarded with a more beautiful landscape and productive garden, not to mention less work later when it really gets hot outside.
Still time to plant summer color: Zinnias, portulaca, purslane, periwinkle, salvia, impatiens, angelonia and pentas are a few of the many colorful, heat-tolerant summer annuals. Heat-tolerant perennials for the south include canna, esparanza (Tecoma stans), firebush (Hamelia patens), various gingers, and the salvias: S. Mystic Spires, S. gauranitica, S. leucantha and S. greggii.
Rejuvenate roses: Rose bushes have completed their spring bloom period, but most are repeat bloomers and are far from done for the summer. Remove spent bloom stems, fertilize the plants and keep the soil adequately moist to keep them vigorous and encourage more blooms.
Trim back petunias: We have many wonderful petunias that spread and provide color from spring to early summer. You can extend the bloom season a little longer by trimming them back by about a third followed by fertilizing and watering to stimulate new growth and blooms.
Deadhead blooming plants: Esperanza, Buddleja, salvias and other blooming shrubs and perennials will keep blooming up a storm if you trim away the spent blooms and give them a boost of fertilizer and water. These plants bloom at the ends of new shoots, so cutting back invigorates them into new growth and more blooms.
Succulents make great container plants: Succulents provide for drought-resistant, easy-care containers. Now is a good time to create summer containers using succulents such as Echeverias, Sedums and Sempervivums. The larger rosettes of the Echeverias and Sempervivums may be situated in the container with edgings of smaller-leaved sedums.
Don’t drown your plants: Unless a plant is designed to grow in a bog, be careful not to overwater. Many of our southern plants can take the saunas of summer as long as their roots are moist but well aerated. Soggy soil plus hot weather is the kiss of death for many plants. Give them a good soaking and then allow the soil to dry a bit before watering them again. As the soil dries and water moves out, air is pulled into the soil to replace it.
Let light into fruit trees: Most fruit trees are growing rapidly this time of the year. Vigorous upright shoots in the center of the tree need to be trimmed back to allow light to reach the leaves in the tree’s interior. Otherwise, the young shoots in the interior will be shaded and die back, or at least become much less productive.
No mosquito nurseries: Check and empty objects and containers that hold water every few days to prevent these potential mosquito breeding sites. Place mosquito dunks in small ponds and other containers that cannot be emptied.
Stink bug alert: If you love tomatoes, you aren’t alone. Stink bugs and their cousins, leaf-footed bugs, are arriving en masse to poke their nasty little mouthparts into our tomatoes. It is best to find them while they are still in groups of young, wingless nymphs and swat the “herd” into a pail of soapy water. Early morning sprays can catch them when they are still a bit sluggish. Wait too long and they’ll have done their damage, leaving fruit deformed or with hard yellow spots.
Webworms making an early appearance: Keep an eye out for webworms in pecan, mulberry, sweetgum and other affected landscape trees. Take a long bamboo pole and tear up their webs. Wasps will arrive soon after that to haul away the spoil. If wasps bring them under control, a spray containing B.T. or spinosad works well if you can direct it to the leaves where they are feeding. These webworms will have another generation in late summer or early fall that can be much more of a problem.
Spider mites on the rise: Spider mites love hot weather and a dry, dusty leaf surface. A weekly blast of water directed upward from beneath the plants can dislodge them from the undersides of the leaves. This is often enough to keep them in control. When this is not enough, insecticidal soap and other spray options are available to help control these summer pests. Soap sprays should be limited to early morning hours before the day heats up.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension horticulture agent for Brazos County. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.