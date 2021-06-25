SKIP RICHTER: Timely tips for weekend gardening

No mosquito nurseries: Check and empty objects and containers that hold water every few days to prevent these potential mosquito breeding sites. Place mosquito dunks in small ponds and other containers that cannot be emptied.

Stink bug alert: If you love tomatoes, you aren’t alone. Stink bugs and their cousins, leaf-footed bugs, are arriving en masse to poke their nasty little mouthparts into our tomatoes. It is best to find them while they are still in groups of young, wingless nymphs and swat the “herd” into a pail of soapy water. Early morning sprays can catch them when they are still a bit sluggish. Wait too long and they’ll have done their damage, leaving fruit deformed or with hard yellow spots.

Webworms making an early appearance: Keep an eye out for webworms in pecan, mulberry, sweetgum and other affected landscape trees. Take a long bamboo pole and tear up their webs. Wasps will arrive soon after that to haul away the spoil. If wasps bring them under control, a spray containing B.T. or spinosad works well if you can direct it to the leaves where they are feeding. These webworms will have another generation in late summer or early fall that can be much more of a problem.

Spider mites on the rise: Spider mites love hot weather and a dry, dusty leaf surface. A weekly blast of water directed upward from beneath the plants can dislodge them from the undersides of the leaves. This is often enough to keep them in control. When this is not enough, insecticidal soap and other spray options are available to help control these summer pests. Soap sprays should be limited to early morning hours before the day heats up.

Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension horticulture agent for Brazos County. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.