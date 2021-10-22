SKIP RICHTER: Timely tips for weekend gardening

Cooler temps and sunny days make outdoor gardening a pleasant task. Enjoy a weekend of fresh air and light physical activity in the landscape and garden. Here are a few activities to get you started.
Plant perennial herbs
Fall is a great time to set out perennial herbs in our Southern gardens. Thyme, oregano, rosemary, pineapple sage, parsley, lemon balm and Mexican mint marigold are among the herbs best suited to fall planting in the South. Mix an inch or two of compost into the soil prior to planting.
Large patch showing up in area lawns
Cooler temps with rainfall or irrigation create the ideal conditions for development of large patch (formerly called brown patch) in St. Augustine lawns. Once the brown circles appear, it is too late to control the disease with fungicide sprays.
If this disease is an annual problem in your lawn, preventative fungicide sprays prior to the appearance of the disease can be helpful. Once the circles appear, they will not regreen significantly until growth resumes next spring. Avoid extra fertilizing and frequent watering to avoid predisposing the lawn to increased disease infections.
Divide spring and summer blooming perennials
Perennial plants that bloom in spring and summer can be divided now. Dig the clump and separate into several sections with a large knife or spade. Reset the divisions into their new locations with a couple of inches of compost worked into the soil. They will establish roots over the winter and be ready to take off and grow next spring. If you have extras, pot them up to share with friends and family!
Check veggies for cool season pests
Keep an eye on those broccoli plants as well as on their other cole-crop cousins for early signs of looper caterpillars. B.t. sprays applied at first detection are effective in stopping these pests. Also watch for aphids on tender greens. Sprays of insecticidal soap or the natural ingredient pyrethrum are an effective control option.
Plant vegetables
It’s prime time for planting seeds or transplants of lettuce (leaf, bib and romaine types), spinach, arugula, sorrel, plantain, mache (aka corn salad), and other cool season greens in the veggie garden. Barely cover seeds of most greens with finely screened compost. Scatter lettuce seeds on a moist soil surface as they need light to germinate.
Sow seeds of radishes, carrots, beets, and turnips onto the surface and cover with 1/4 inch of fine soil or screened compost. Carrots, like lettuce, need light to germinate so sprinkle seeds onto moist soil and press lightly for good contact with the soil. Maintain a moist surface and be patient as they can take a while to germinate.
Set out transplants of broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, collards, kale, kohlrabi, Brussels sprouts, bok choy, mizuna, Chinese cabbage and mustard. Water transplants with a dilute soluble fertilizer and repeat twice more a week apart.
Cool season flower planting
It’s time to plant dianthus, snapdragons, stock, alyssum, calendula, dusty miller, as well as ornamental cabbage and kale. Fertilize these new transplants at planting with a soluble fertilizer as mentioned above. Pansies and violas prefer cooler temps but will be ready to join the floriferous festivities in the coming weeks.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension horticulture agent for Brazos County. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.