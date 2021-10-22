SKIP RICHTER: Timely tips for weekend gardening

Cooler temps and sunny days make outdoor gardening a pleasant task. Enjoy a weekend of fresh air and light physical activity in the landscape and garden. Here are a few activities to get you started.

Plant perennial herbs

Fall is a great time to set out perennial herbs in our Southern gardens. Thyme, oregano, rosemary, pineapple sage, parsley, lemon balm and Mexican mint marigold are among the herbs best suited to fall planting in the South. Mix an inch or two of compost into the soil prior to planting.

Large patch showing up in area lawns

Cooler temps with rainfall or irrigation create the ideal conditions for development of large patch (formerly called brown patch) in St. Augustine lawns. Once the brown circles appear, it is too late to control the disease with fungicide sprays.

If this disease is an annual problem in your lawn, preventative fungicide sprays prior to the appearance of the disease can be helpful. Once the circles appear, they will not regreen significantly until growth resumes next spring. Avoid extra fertilizing and frequent watering to avoid predisposing the lawn to increased disease infections.

Divide spring and summer blooming perennials