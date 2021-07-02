SKIP RICHTER: Timely tips for weekend gardening

Strategies for planning an insectary garden

Add flowers and herbs to the vegetable garden. A tiny beneficial insect may not fly from a flower garden on one part of your property to the other side of the house where there are vegetables with some aphids.

Here are some ways to transform a traditional vegetable garden into an insectary garden:

1. Plant herbs and flowers at the end of the vegetable rows. They are attractive and easy to change out without disrupting your vegetable cropping cycles. Why not have a row of tomatoes with basil on one end, and oregano and chives on the other end? Pasta or pesto, anyone?

2. Include some plants that host aphids. Mexican or tropical milkweed attract a yellow aphid that won’t attack your tomatoes, crape myrtles, cole crops, peas or roses. I’ve counted as many as four different beneficial species attacking the aphids on one tropical milkweed leaf. This plant becomes a nursery on which to rear beneficials to help in the garden.

3. Include many species of plants in the garden. Nature isn’t a monoculture. Some plants such as southern peas even have “extrafloral nectaries” that produce substances that attract wasps just like flower nectar draws in bees.