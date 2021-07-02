SKIP RICHTER: Timely tips for weekend gardening

Gardeners sometimes feel like they are the primary protectors of edible and ornamental plants in their personal Eden. Bugs are the enemy, and all bugs are guilty until proven innocent. Most insects are not pests but are either beneficial or of no direct consequence to our gardens.
The moment an aphid arrives in the garden, its life is in danger. Lady beetles and lacewings are lurking to play Jurassic Park, while parasitoid wasps reenact the movie Alien as they place an egg into its body. This complex web of beneficial insects and diseases of pests helps suppress pest populations.
Know your allies
Numerous species of insects and predatory mites attack the pests that feed on our plants. Lady beetles, lacewings, syrphid or hoverflies, robber flies, paper wasps, assassin bugs, mites and spiders are predators. Tiny wasps and tachinid flies are parasites/parasitoids.
Learn what these insects look like in all their life stages. Everyone knows what a lady beetle adult looks like, but what about their eggs, pupae and larvae? Unlike actors in the old Western movies, bugs don’t wear white or black cowboy hats to help you distinguish the heroes from the villains.
Indiscriminate spraying can do more harm than good. Remember this: When you destroy a beneficial insect, you inherit its job.
‘If you build it, they will come.’
Beneficials need food and some are attracted to water. Food comes in two forms: pollen and nectar plants, and pests to eat or to raise young inside. So, a few aphids, for example, are a good thing. (I’ll wait a moment for you to pick up the newspaper you just threw across the room.)
Your garden is a salad bowl to pests but can be a food desert to beneficials. If there are some aphids, a lady beetle will land for lunch and lay eggs for her offspring to eat as well. Lacewings or syrphid flies will stop to lay eggs to provide their young’uns a food-filled environment.
When pests are absent, beneficials move on, so when pests show up, they proliferate in the absence of natural enemies. By the time beneficials arrive to rebalance things, it’s often too late to prevent significant damage.
What plants attract beneficials?
Some beneficial adults need pollen and/or nectar as their source of nourishment and energy. Many types of vegetables, ornamentals and even some weeds have blooms that attract certain beneficials.
Two types of blooms for attracting beneficials are small daisy-like flowers (chamomile, copper canyon daisy, fall aster, coreopsis, coneflower) and umbrella-like blooms (yarrow, dill, fennel, anise, coriander/cilantro, carrot). Other plants with beneficial-attracting blooms include blooming herbs (thyme, chives, trailing rosemary, basil, rue) and the closely related sweet alyssum (cool season) and Lobularia hybrids (warm season).
Strategies for planning an insectary garden
Add flowers and herbs to the vegetable garden. A tiny beneficial insect may not fly from a flower garden on one part of your property to the other side of the house where there are vegetables with some aphids.
Here are some ways to transform a traditional vegetable garden into an insectary garden:
1. Plant herbs and flowers at the end of the vegetable rows. They are attractive and easy to change out without disrupting your vegetable cropping cycles. Why not have a row of tomatoes with basil on one end, and oregano and chives on the other end? Pasta or pesto, anyone?
2. Include some plants that host aphids. Mexican or tropical milkweed attract a yellow aphid that won’t attack your tomatoes, crape myrtles, cole crops, peas or roses. I’ve counted as many as four different beneficial species attacking the aphids on one tropical milkweed leaf. This plant becomes a nursery on which to rear beneficials to help in the garden.
3. Include many species of plants in the garden. Nature isn’t a monoculture. Some plants such as southern peas even have “extrafloral nectaries” that produce substances that attract wasps just like flower nectar draws in bees.
4. Plant for a succession of blooms through the season. Spring is a time when many blooming options are available. Include plants that bloom in summer and fall to extend the beneficials’ buffet table through the season.
5. Maximize space for food production. You can hang buckets (with holes for drainage) planted with a variety of beneficial-attracting flowers on the fence posts around the garden. Drip tubes and a timer to the buckets eliminate the need for frequent hand-watering. When a plant in a bucket dies or runs its cycle, another bucket can be hung in its place.
6. Allow some vegetable plants to bolt. Blooms of carrots, arugula, radishes and cilantro are popular with some beneficials.
Consider making your garden a more hospitable place for beneficial insects to enlist these allies in your pest management efforts.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension horticulture agent for Brazos County. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.