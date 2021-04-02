SKIP RICHTER: Timely tips for weekend gardening

Ahh, spring at last! This is the season when the gardening fever arrives, and we are drawn out into the lawn, landscape and garden. The weather is mild and pleasant, and gardening work hardly seems like work at all.
Robin Williams observed, “Spring is nature’s way of saying, ‘Let’s party!’ ” Take advantage of this great season to get outside and enjoy nature as you attend to some timely gardening activities. Here are a few suggestions for this weekend.
Planting the vegetable garden
Most warm-season vegetables can be planted now. Sow seeds at a depth of about 2-3 times their width into well-prepared soil. Water them in well and keep the seed row moist until the seedlings are well on their way.
Transplants can give faster results. Water new transplants with a soluble fertilizer solution and repeat twice more at five- to seven-day intervals.
Okra and southern peas do best in warmer soils, and our nights are still quite chilly, so hold off a couple more weeks to plant these heat-tolerant crops. Sweet potatoes, amaranth and Malabar greens also do best in warmer conditions.
Plant warm-season bedding plants
Now is a good time to set out transplants of warm-season bedding plants for early color in the landscape. Some great choices include ageratum, cockscomb, coreopsis, cosmos, cleome, marigold, nasturtium, petunia, phlox, portulaca, salvia, sweet alyssum, sunflower and zinnia.
Don’t let turf weeds reseed
We are in the transition from cool-season to warm-season weeds. The cool-season weeds are growing rapidly, blooming and setting seeds. If you don’t remove them right away, they will fill the soil with years of weed seeds. Most cool-season weeds can be easily removed when the soil is moist and carefully placed in a container for disposal.
It is now too late to use a preemergence or postemergence product on these winter weeds. It is also too late to get much benefit from a preemergence product on warm-season weeds, as most have already begun germinating.
Postemergence products control existing broadleaf weeds can be used now for warm-season weeds in the lawn. Once temperatures rise into the upper 80s and above, many of these products can damage St. Augustine lawns.
Weeds in vegetable and flower beds
Weeds in moist soil are easily removed by hand. I get some of my best thinking done pulling weeds. There is also something therapeutic in being able to look back and see immediate and significant improvements because of one’s efforts.
If you choose to use a hoe, scrape just under the soil surface to slice away the weeds without turning over the soil to avoid bringing new weed seeds to the surface.
A blanket of mulch over the soil surface greatly reduces future weeding. One of my favorite techniques it to place newspaper four to six sheets thick over the soil surface, overlapping sections by a couple of inches. Spray the paper with water to help it stick in place as you cover it with some organic mulch such as shredded leaves, dried grass clippings or compost.
The newspaper covered with organic mulch works before weeds appear but can also be used over young weeds before they get too tall to cover. This will provide several months of control for most types of weeds. Any parts of the newspaper can be used, but I’d avoid using this gardening column as it might burn plants, much the same as can applications of manure.
Fertilize tomatoes
Our modern hybrid types of tomatoes can really set heavy fruit loads but need extra nutrition to do their best. When they start to set fruit, increase their fertilizing to give them an extra boost. A liquid feed applied weekly or a slow release product applied once can carry them through the spring to early summer production period. Both these methods are available in organic and synthetic forms.
Prevent blossom end rot
Blossom end rot is caused by a lack of calcium at the growing tip of tomatoes and watermelon fruit. A lack of calcium in the soil, or moisture levels that fluctuate from dry to wet can lead to blossom end rot. Keep soil evenly moist, especially early in the season when the first fruits are developing. Plants growing in sandy soil are especially prone to this problem.
Aphid alert
Aphids are already appearing en masse on tender new growth. Check your plants for these congregating pests that suck the juices from the leaves and stems. A few can be tolerated, but large numbers should be controlled. A strong blast of water, insecticidal soap or lightweight horticultural oil (not dormant oil) area some low toxicity options.
Take advantage of this wonderful season to attend to some timely activities to set the stage for future success.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent for Brazos County, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan, Texas 77803. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.