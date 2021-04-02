SKIP RICHTER: Timely tips for weekend gardening

Don’t let turf weeds reseed

We are in the transition from cool-season to warm-season weeds. The cool-season weeds are growing rapidly, blooming and setting seeds. If you don’t remove them right away, they will fill the soil with years of weed seeds. Most cool-season weeds can be easily removed when the soil is moist and carefully placed in a container for disposal.

It is now too late to use a preemergence or postemergence product on these winter weeds. It is also too late to get much benefit from a preemergence product on warm-season weeds, as most have already begun germinating.

Postemergence products control existing broadleaf weeds can be used now for warm-season weeds in the lawn. Once temperatures rise into the upper 80s and above, many of these products can damage St. Augustine lawns.

Weeds in vegetable and flower beds

Weeds in moist soil are easily removed by hand. I get some of my best thinking done pulling weeds. There is also something therapeutic in being able to look back and see immediate and significant improvements because of one’s efforts.

If you choose to use a hoe, scrape just under the soil surface to slice away the weeds without turning over the soil to avoid bringing new weed seeds to the surface.