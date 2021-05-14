SKIP RICHTER: Timely tips for weekend garden tasks

Warming temperatures and spring rains have once again created the annual spring “prime time” when it is still pleasant to work outdoors and our plants are growing rapidly. The warm-season vegetable garden is entering its early harvest and the roar of the neighborhood lawn mowers fill the air.
Here are some gardening tips to keep your garden and landscape beautiful and productive in the weeks to come.
Plant heat-tolerant veggies: Okra, sweet potatoes, southern peas (black-eyed, crowder, purple hull, zipper cream), Malabar spinach,vegetable purslane, vegetable amaranth, molokhia and other hot-weather veggies thrive in the heat of our southern summers. Plant them now in a sunny garden spot, and maintain moderate soil moisture during summer heat.
Watch for fruit rots on squash: Rainy weather and overhead sprinkling promote infections of choanophora fungus, a fruit rot that begins where the bloom was attached and progresses through the fruit. Fungicides can help prevent it but are usually not needed unless weather stays rainy for extended periods. Pick and discard affected fruit promptly as a sanitary practice to discourage its spread.
Watch for squash borers: Squash vine borers cause entire sections to wilt and die rapidly. Swat or capture the orange and black adults found sitting on foliage early in the day. Check leaf stalks and vines for the pinhead-sized amber eggs. Rub off any you find. If you see greenish brown gooey material coming from a hole in the vine, split it lengthwise and destroy the larva inside.
Control nutsedge early: Nutsedge is a population explosion waiting to happen. The individual underground tubers that sprouted this spring are sending out underground rhizomes that are already producing viable tubers themselves. This is a critical time to dig and remove the plants, making sure to get the nuts, too. A delayed response will mean a much larger job in the months to come.
Powdery mildew on the rise: Powdery mildew has been appearing on susceptible roses, crape myrtles, rock rose (Pavonia), squash, melons and numerous other species. Regular sprays with a preventative product are required for effective control. Some low-toxicity options are sprays containing potassium bicarbonate or neem oil. Read and follow label directions carefully to prevent injury to plants.
Give blooming plants a boost: Many of our new flowering plants will bloom themselves into a weakened state if we don’t continue to feed them. Fertilize them weekly with a liquid product or about every six weeks with a dry granular fertilizer. Slow-release products last even longer. This extra feeding will keep them vigorous and blooming up a storm.
Fertilize young trees: Trees that were planted since this past fall are rapidly expanding their root systems into the surrounding soil and will benefit from some added nutrients. Choose a turf-type fertilizer (higher in nitrogen than other nutrients). Sprinkle 1-2 cups per inch of trunk diameter throughout a large circular area at least as wide as the branch spread. Then rake the nutrients into the mulch or bare soil surface and water the area well.
Divide and reset fall blooming bulbs: Divide bulbs that bloom in late summer and fall, such as oxblood lilies (Rhodophiala bifida) and red spider lilies (Lycoris radiata), as well as white rain lilies (Zephyranthes candida), which blooms most profusely in the fall. Set oxblood lilies 3-4 inches deep, but plant red spider lilies with the top of the bub at the soil surface. Set rain lilies 3 inches deep.
Oxblood and spider lilies need winter sun and prefer part day shade in spring to early summer, so locations near a deciduous tree work well. Rainlilies will grow in part shade to full sun, but bloom best with at least 4 hours of sun.
Don’t misapply lawn weed killers: Broadleaf herbicides for turf will also damage or kill desirable broadleaf plants such as flowers, shrubs and trees. Take extra care to prevent drift onto desirable plants by spraying only when it isn’t windy and using a very low pressure spray with coarse droplets. Barely wet the weed leaves, and don’t spray right before a rain.
Many broadleaf weed killers can also weaken and damage St. Augustine and some other turfgrasses when used in late spring and summer. Once temperatures rise into the upper 80s and above, these products should be avoided or used only as a spot treatment to minimize damage.
Don’t be a “skeeter breeder”: Nothing ruins a nice afternoon or evening outdoors like a swarm of hungry mosquitoes. We often contribute to the problem by raising them in our landscapes. They can breed in standing water that collects in catch basins under containers, in sagging rain gutters and in other outdoor locations. Check these and other such locations weekly and empty any standing water you find.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent for Brazos County, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan, Texas 77803. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.