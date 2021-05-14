SKIP RICHTER: Timely tips for weekend garden tasks

Divide and reset fall blooming bulbs: Divide bulbs that bloom in late summer and fall, such as oxblood lilies (Rhodophiala bifida) and red spider lilies (Lycoris radiata), as well as white rain lilies (Zephyranthes candida), which blooms most profusely in the fall. Set oxblood lilies 3-4 inches deep, but plant red spider lilies with the top of the bub at the soil surface. Set rain lilies 3 inches deep.

Oxblood and spider lilies need winter sun and prefer part day shade in spring to early summer, so locations near a deciduous tree work well. Rainlilies will grow in part shade to full sun, but bloom best with at least 4 hours of sun.

Don’t misapply lawn weed killers: Broadleaf herbicides for turf will also damage or kill desirable broadleaf plants such as flowers, shrubs and trees. Take extra care to prevent drift onto desirable plants by spraying only when it isn’t windy and using a very low pressure spray with coarse droplets. Barely wet the weed leaves, and don’t spray right before a rain.

Many broadleaf weed killers can also weaken and damage St. Augustine and some other turfgrasses when used in late spring and summer. Once temperatures rise into the upper 80s and above, these products should be avoided or used only as a spot treatment to minimize damage.