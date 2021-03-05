SKIP RICHTER: Timely tips for the weekend gardener

Spring has sprung in our gardens, although we may still experience a frost or freeze in the coming weeks. Because summer comes quickly here, gardeners usually go ahead with planting with the understanding that warm-season vegetables and flowers may need to be covered once or twice. This small inconvenience is worth getting an early start to maximize our vegetable harvest season and get faster color in our landscape beds.
Here are some timely tips and activities for gardening this weekend in Brazos and surrounding counties.
Check freeze-damaged shrubs: With a week of warmer temperatures behind us, freeze-killed plant tissues are becoming easier to evaluate. Starting near the end of branches, scrape back the bark with your thumbnail or a knife. Living tissues will be creamy white to light green, while dead tissues will be brown. Work you way down the branches until you find living tissues. Anything dead can be removed, as it won’t come back to life.
For some woody plants, it is still early to get an accurate assessment. Plants that have some green may start to regrow but then show dieback due to the loss of water transporting tissues farther down the stem. Some species can be completely killed above ground but still regrow from the base just below the soil line. So, patience is advised. The best, although not the most aesthetically acceptable, option is to wait until new growth emerges and thus let the plant tell you where to prune.
Shear freeze-damaged perennials: Freeze-damaged above-ground growth helps protect the base of the plant during another freeze. It would be appropriate to remove that growth sometime in the next week or two, as you can always toss some mulch over the base should a very late, hard freeze arrive.
Acclimate transplants to outdoors: Those tender seedlings you started indoors are living the life of Riley in your warm, comfortable home. Before planting them outdoors, move them outside during the day, gradually extending the time into the cooler evening hours over the course of a week or so. This will acclimate them to their new environment in which nighttime temps will usually drop into the low 50s or even upper 40s.
Plant warm-season vegetables: The average last frost date has passed, and so it’s time to begin planting the warm-season vegetable garden. Tomatoes, beans, squash, cucumbers and Swiss chard can all go in these next few weeks. Then follow a couple of weeks later with peppers and eggplant. Check out the free vegetable garden planting chart at www.brazosmg.com/edible-gardening/.
Fertilize new transplants: When planting new transplants in the garden, give them a boost with a dilute fertilizer solution. Seaweed and fish emulsion works great, as do the many soluble plant food products. This will provide the plant a little extra nutrition to help the plants establish a strong root system and gives them a boost of vigor for a great head start.
Don’t allow cool-season weeds to produce seeds: The recent snow cover protected many of the cool-season lawn and garden weeds from freeze injury. It is important to remove them before they drop their seeds and set the stage for many years of increased weeding woes. Mowing with a bagging attachment can help gather weeds and seeds, but hand pulling and disposing of them is the most effective way to prevent seeds from dropping into the lawn. If the soil is not moist, water the area a day or two ahead of weeding to make it easier to pull the weeds or to use a weeding fork.
Although weeds can be composted in a compost pile that heats up enough to kill the seeds, in most cases is it best to discard them in the trash to avoid the risk of spreading seeds when you spread compost.
Take care when applying weed killers: Many trees, shrubs and other landscape plants are damaged each year by the careless application of weed killers, including those found in “weed and feed” products. Read and follow label directions very carefully. Don’t overdose and don’t apply just before a rain or the product may wash down into the soil causing problems for tree and shrub roots growing beneath the lawn or flower bed. Remember that the best weed control practice is to build a dense, healthy turf over time by proper mowing, watering and fertilizing your lawn, and to maintain a mulch cover over the soil in vegetable and flower beds.
Wait to fertilize turf: Wait to fertilize lawns until you have mowed the turf twice, or about early to mid-April. By then, it will be actively growing and ready to utilize the fertilizer. Early fertilizing is less efficient and can really encourage those winter weeds, which are actively growing now.
