SKIP RICHTER: Timely tips for the weekend gardener

Spring has sprung in our gardens, although we may still experience a frost or freeze in the coming weeks. Because summer comes quickly here, gardeners usually go ahead with planting with the understanding that warm-season vegetables and flowers may need to be covered once or twice. This small inconvenience is worth getting an early start to maximize our vegetable harvest season and get faster color in our landscape beds.

Here are some timely tips and activities for gardening this weekend in Brazos and surrounding counties.

Check freeze-damaged shrubs: With a week of warmer temperatures behind us, freeze-killed plant tissues are becoming easier to evaluate. Starting near the end of branches, scrape back the bark with your thumbnail or a knife. Living tissues will be creamy white to light green, while dead tissues will be brown. Work you way down the branches until you find living tissues. Anything dead can be removed, as it won’t come back to life.