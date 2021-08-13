SKIP RICHTER:Timely tips for late summer gardening

Although the summer heat is bearing down and fall relief is still a couple of months away, there is still much to do to keep our landscapes and gardens in top shape. Here are a few weekend gardening activities to stay ahead of pest problems and prepare for a beautiful, bountiful fall season.
Remove spent blooms on flowering plants
Snip off the spent blooms on zinnias, marigolds and other blooming plants that leave their dried, unattractive blooms after the flowers fade. This process known as “deadheading” keeps the plants tidy and attractive while promoting more blooms. If bloom production is waning, a little fertilizer and watering may help encourage vigor and rebloom.
Blooming shrubs such as crape myrtle and vitex benefit from deadheading so that energy can be put into growth and more blooms rather than seed production.
Chinch bug alert
St. Augustine lawns may begin to show chinch bug damage this month. These infestations usually first appear as browning areas in sunny locations next to a curb or other masonry structure, resembling drought damage. Overwatering and overfertilizing may make your turf more susceptible to chinch bug attack.
If you think your turf has chinch bugs, contact your Brazos County Extension office for instructions on taking a sample to bring in for a free analysis. Insecticide treatments can be effective if begun early in the infestation. Treatments need only be made to the affected areas and extending a few feet into the green turf surrounding them.
Prevent outbreaks of scale insects
Watch for scale insects on fruit trees, camellia, beautyberry, golden euonymus and other susceptible plants. Timely sprays of a summer or horticultural oil directed at scale colonies on the plant’s branches can help keep them from getting out of hand. Note which plants are infested so you can treat them again with dormant oil in late winter. Thorough spray coverage of infested areas is important for effective control.
An alternative option for non-blooming plants is to apply a systemic insecticide to the soil around the base. These products move up into the plant, killing pests sucking sap from the tree or shrub.
Watch for webworms
Fall webworms typically begin their late-season attack this month. Small trees can be protected by breaking up the webs frequently to allow predatory wasps in for a meal. Large trees may need spraying with products containing Bt. Just take care to not allow the spray to drift onto butterfly larval food plants, as the product will kill most any type of caterpillar.
The earlier you take steps to control these pests the better. This is because Bt works best on young caterpillars, and preventing early defoliation is worth the effort. Once a tree has lost most of its leaves, it is a little late to do much good.
Wait to fertilize turf until early October
Hold back on lawn fertilizing during these summer months. The grass clippings are decomposing rapidly in the heat and moisture down in the turf, releasing their nutrients slowly over time. Extra nitrogen can result in rapid growth and the need for extra watering. Excess nitrogen also predisposes turf to summer chinch bugs in late summer and large patch in the fall. Early-to-mid October is a good time for a light dose of fertilizer to help prepare the turf for winter.
Summer soil improvements
If you have a garden area not currently in production this is a good time to spade or rototill some compost into the soil. If you won’t be planting the area for another month or more you can also turn under leaves, grass clippings, manures or other organic materials into the soil. When incorporated into the warm, moist soil, these materials will quickly decompose, adding to the organic matter and nutrient content for the next planting.
Air layer giant houseplants
Do you have a ficus tree, dracaena or other house plant that is getting too tall and lanky to fit in the room where you want to place it over the winter season? Rather than purchase a new one, you can use a propagation technique called air layering to get roots to form somewhere on the main stem(s). In a few weeks you can cut the rooted branch off and repot it. In fact, you can make several new plants from a giant old one this way.
Check outdoor houseplants for pests
Houseplants spending time outdoors where the lighting is better for rejuvenation may have picked up some hitchhiking pests. Check them over in the coming weeks and treat for any pests you may find to avoid bringing the problem indoors. Strong blasts of water once a week for a few weeks can get spider mite or aphid populations in check. Insecticidal sprays or soil drenches may be required for mealybugs, scale and whitefly infestations.
Robert “Skip” Richter is
the Texas A&M AgriLife
Extension horticulture agent
for Brazos County. For local gardening information and
events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.