SKIP RICHTER:Timely tips for late summer gardening

Hold back on lawn fertilizing during these summer months. The grass clippings are decomposing rapidly in the heat and moisture down in the turf, releasing their nutrients slowly over time. Extra nitrogen can result in rapid growth and the need for extra watering. Excess nitrogen also predisposes turf to summer chinch bugs in late summer and large patch in the fall. Early-to-mid October is a good time for a light dose of fertilizer to help prepare the turf for winter.

Summer soil improvements

If you have a garden area not currently in production this is a good time to spade or rototill some compost into the soil. If you won’t be planting the area for another month or more you can also turn under leaves, grass clippings, manures or other organic materials into the soil. When incorporated into the warm, moist soil, these materials will quickly decompose, adding to the organic matter and nutrient content for the next planting.

Air layer giant houseplants