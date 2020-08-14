SKIP RICHTER: Timely tips for late summer garden and landscape care

As the temperature rises, it is tempting to hold off on gardening activities until it cools off a bit. But now is an important time to spend an early-morning or late-day hour here and there tending to a few things that will bring dividends both this fall and next year.
Pecans spend the first part of summer growing a larger shell. Then the shell hardens, and around the beginning of August the kernel inside begins to fill. If it hasn’t rained at least an inch in a couple of weeks and your trees are carrying a good crop, some supplemental watering is recommended. Give your pecans trees about an inch or so of irrigation to the entire area beneath and just beyond the branch spread. Water stress from now through September prevents proper filling. Foliage and shuck diseases and black pecan aphids reduce green leaf area, resulting in a lack of carbohydrate production, which also results in poorly filled nuts.
Fruit trees that bear in the fall season, such as persimmons and citrus, also require adequately moist soil to prevent fruit drop early in the season and promote good fruit development from now through harvest in October and November.
Fruit trees that bloom in spring, such as peaches, plums, apples and pears, set next year’s bloom buds in mid-summer through early fall. So, this is a time when they should not be drought stressed. Vigorous upright shoots, called water sprouts when growing from the scaffold branches or suckers when emerging from the base of the trunk, can shade out the interior branches, resulting in production being limited to the outer periphery of the trees, where sunlight is plentiful. These vigorous shoots also are typically not very productive and should be removed to open up the tree to more light for greater productivity next spring.
If you’d like to grow your own transplants of broccoli, cabbage, kohlrabi and other cole crops, now is a good time to start seeds indoors. Once the seeds germinate, move them to a bright shady outdoors location and keep the growing mix moist by either watering twice a day or setting the containers in a tray with a little water to wick up into the containers. About two to three weeks after germination, gradually begin to move them into some morning sun, then half-day sun. They’ll be ready to transplant into the garden in mid- to late September for a jump start on the season.
There is time for one more planting of fast-maturing summer veggies such as green beans, cucumbers and summer squash. Look for varieties that mature in less than 50-55 days. These vegetables are especially flavorful when ripening in the cooler days of fall. Water the seed furrow with a good soaking before planting. This “preplant” irrigation is important when planting in late summer. Then water again after planting. A little shade covering over the row can slow drying of the soil and reduce soil temperature.
Viruses can be prevalent in squash in the late summer to fall. Two sections of aluminum foil on each side of the new seedlings to create a 2- to 3-foot-wide reflective surface helps to repel the insects that carry the virus to the squash plants. Secure the foil to the soil with pieces of coat hanger wire bent into a “U” shape. Research I did with an AgriLife entomologist years ago showed that a reflective mulch significantly reduces virus infections if applied while plants are still seedlings.
If you have non-hybrid annuals and perennials that have gone to seed, consider collecting and saving your own supply. Spread seeds on a newspaper in a shady well-ventilated garage or porch for a week to allow them to dry thoroughly. Then store them in a sealed jar indoors or in the refrigerator. Make sure to include a label with the name of the species or variety.
Stop fertilizing semi-tender perennials, ornamental shrubs and fruit, such as citrus, figs, golden dewdrop or sky flower, firebush, bottlebrush, red bird of paradise and yellow bells. Extra nitrogen and luxuriant watering in late summer and fall can promote late flushes of growth, which are more prone to cold injury. Marginally hardy plants need to have plenty of time to slow growth and prepare for winter.
Building lawn density through frequent mowing, watering correctly and adequate nutrition is the best weed-control program. Cool-season weeds will begin germinating in late September and October. Mow regularly, returning clippings as you mow to gradually feed your lawn, and can help reduce sunlight from reaching the soil where cool season weed seeds will be germinating.
Last but not least, mulch, mulch, mulch. The benefits of mulching garden and landscape beds are numerous. Mulch reduces surface crusting and moderates soil temperatures to keep surface roots cooler. Best of all, it shades out weed seeds, preventing them from invading and competing with our garden plants. Wherever sunlight hits the soil, nature plants a weed, so save yourself some future weeding by mulching now.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent for Brazos County, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan, Texas 77803. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.
