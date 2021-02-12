SKIP RICHTER: Timely activities in the garden & landscape

Last call for starting transplants: If you have any seeds for summer veggies and flowers that you want to grow as transplants, better get them planted. It will soon be time to set them out in the garden. Most species, including tomatoes and peppers, need six to eight weeks to reach transplant size. Others, such as squash and cucumbers, may be ready in four weeks.

Avoid spindly seedlings: Those warm-season transplants you have growing indoors need plenty of light to keep them from becoming spindly. Brushing over the seedlings with your hand twice a day can also promote stockier stems. If you use a florescent fixture for extra light keep it within a few inches of the top of those plants for maximum light intensity. Move them outside on mild days to enjoy more sunlight.

Keep vegetable gardens growing: Fertilize cool-season vegetables with a complete product to keep them vigorous and productive. Nutrients are less available in cool soil conditions so a light application of fertilizer once every month or so will keep them growing and producing on through winter and spring.