SKIP RICHTER: Timely activities in the garden & landscape

As freezing temperatures move into the area in the next few days, it’s important to prepare plants for the cold.
The hard freeze can kill tender plants and significantly damage marginally hardy ones. Mulch the base of semi-tender perennials with a thick layer of shredded leaves or compost to protect the crown against cold. Move containers into a protected location.
Protect in-ground plants with a cover that extends all the way to the ground, secured to the soil to create a dead air space underneath. Don’t just wrap them like “landscape lollipops” as this doesn’t trap the rising warmth from the soil, nor protect the base of the plant. A source of heat beneath the cover can provide a few degrees more protection.
For more info check out the free publication Protecting Landscapes and Horticultural Crops from Frosts and Freezes at agrilifebookstore.org or the video Protecting Plants from Frosts and Freezes at the Brazos County Extension Horticulture YouTube Channel.
Last chance to plant bare-root plants: Plant bare-root roses, fruit trees and pecans as soon as possible. Warm weather will be here soon and the longer they have to become established the better. Container-grown plants can be planted year-round but are best planted long before the heat of summer arrives.
Valentine’s Day is for roses: Late winter is an excellent time to plant and prune roses. Choose varieties with natural disease resistance to minimize the need to spray. Earth-Kind roses are a great place to start.
Learn to prune the type(s) of roses you have and complete that task soon since new growth will be emerging in the coming weeks. One quick tip is that if it only blooms in spring, wait until after it blooms to prune it. Repeat blooming types can be pruned now.
If you haven’t purchased a Valentine’s gift yet, a rose sure makes a nice one.
Last chance for cool-season salad greens: Warm weather and longer day lengths will be here soon. That means cool-season salad greens will start to bolt and decline. So now is the time to make a final planting of greens such as lettuce, spinach, arugula and mesclun mix. Plan on enjoying them as baby greens to harvest ahead of bolting. Choose leafy types of lettuce rather than head lettuce for best results.
Fertilize winter flowers: Those pansies, viola, stock, alyssum and other winter flowers have been blooming profusely. Keep them vigorous and productive with a cup of a complete fertilizer per 50 square feet of bed every 4-6 weeks. Sprinkle and scratch it into the soil surface or use a liquid feed according to the label.
Check for bagworms: Check junipers and other narrow-leaf evergreens for bagworm pouches. The insect eggs overwinter in the pouch, and start the cycle again by emerging in the spring to begin feeding on the foliage. Hand removal and discarding of the pouches in the trash are ways of reducing the potential damage in spring and summer.
Last call for starting transplants: If you have any seeds for summer veggies and flowers that you want to grow as transplants, better get them planted. It will soon be time to set them out in the garden. Most species, including tomatoes and peppers, need six to eight weeks to reach transplant size. Others, such as squash and cucumbers, may be ready in four weeks.
Avoid spindly seedlings: Those warm-season transplants you have growing indoors need plenty of light to keep them from becoming spindly. Brushing over the seedlings with your hand twice a day can also promote stockier stems. If you use a florescent fixture for extra light keep it within a few inches of the top of those plants for maximum light intensity. Move them outside on mild days to enjoy more sunlight.
Keep vegetable gardens growing: Fertilize cool-season vegetables with a complete product to keep them vigorous and productive. Nutrients are less available in cool soil conditions so a light application of fertilizer once every month or so will keep them growing and producing on through winter and spring.
Check for scale pests: Scale insects can quickly become a major problem on fruit trees, crape myrtles, hollies, euonymous, beauty berry and many other landscape plants. Check plants for scale insects and treat infested plants with a dormant oil spray. Don’t apply dormant oil sprays within 36 hours of a freeze or after blooms or foliage emerge in spring. For crape myrtle scale you will also need to treat plants in mid to late spring.
Tater time: Plant potatoes (Irish and “new” types) now so they’ll have time to produce a crop before the plants go down with the arrival of hot weather. Cut the “seed” potatoes into egg-sized pieces with at least one eye or bud each and set in a place with good air circulation to dry for a few days before planting. Dusting the cut pieces with sulfur also helps reduce decay after planting.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent for Brazos County, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan, Texas 77803. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.