SKIP RICHTER: Time to start thinking spring, summer

It’s cold outside, but mid-to-late winter is the time to get our landscapes and gardens ready for the spring and summer season. Here are some things on the list this weekend.
Prune woody ornamentals
Late winter is prime pruning season for deciduous landscape trees and shrubs, except those that bloom only in spring. Evergreen trees and shrubs can also be trimmed now. Read up on how to prune each type of plant before heading outside with the saw or loppers.
Prune fruit-bearing plants
Complete pruning of dormant fruit trees, vines and bushes. It is best to finish pruning prior to their spring bloom time. Grapes are pruned heavily, while apples, peaches, plums and apricots need moderate pruning. Pears, persimmons and blueberries need very little pruning.
Get garden beds ready for spring
Whenever the soil is dry enough to work, make needed amendments of compost or fertilizer. Mix them in well and form beds for spring planting. If you wait until planting time, the soil is often too wet to accomplish these tasks. If you have not had a soil test in the past few years, now is a great time to do so.
Start warm-season transplants
It is time to start seeds indoors for spring and summer vegetables and flowers that you want to grow as transplants to get a head start on the season. In six to eight weeks it will be time to plant them out in the garden.
Plant cool-season veggies
You can still plant cool-season crops such as broccoli, cabbage, kohlrabi and collards. Other veggies to plant include radishes, carrots, lettuce, spinach and turnips. Protect tender seedlings from a hard freeze with a sheet or row cover fabric. Growing these plants under a lightweight row cover fabric during winter months will speed up growth and increase production.
Fertilize cool-season flowers and vegetables
A little extra winter feeding will help keep flowers and vegetables vigorous and productive. In the cool months, some nutrients may not be as available as they will after the soil warms up. Feed plants every four to six weeks with a light dose of fertilizer in a 3-1-2 ratio of nutrients.
Fruit plant cleanup
Prune out dead and diseased branches in your fruit trees, vines and bushes. Remove any dried “mummies” of last season’s fruits including those on the soil surface. These are sources of infection for this spring’s crop. A little sanitation goes a long way toward reducing disease problems in your backyard fruit planting.
Maintain even moisture on houseplants
Low light levels, short days, cold areas around windows or near a door, and warm drafts from heating systems all affect a houseplant’s water use. Feel the growing medium an inch or two deep and water when it is no longer moist to the touch. A sharpened pencil stuck into the soil is another technique. If soil is clinging to the wood, or if the wood is visibly moistened, wait to water. Soggy, wet growing media can be deadly for houseplants, but so can a lack of adequate moisture.
