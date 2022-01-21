SKIP RICHTER: Time to start thinking spring, summer

It is time to start seeds indoors for spring and summer vegetables and flowers that you want to grow as transplants to get a head start on the season. In six to eight weeks it will be time to plant them out in the garden.

Plant cool-season veggies

You can still plant cool-season crops such as broccoli, cabbage, kohlrabi and collards. Other veggies to plant include radishes, carrots, lettuce, spinach and turnips. Protect tender seedlings from a hard freeze with a sheet or row cover fabric. Growing these plants under a lightweight row cover fabric during winter months will speed up growth and increase production.

Fertilize cool-season flowers and vegetables

A little extra winter feeding will help keep flowers and vegetables vigorous and productive. In the cool months, some nutrients may not be as available as they will after the soil warms up. Feed plants every four to six weeks with a light dose of fertilizer in a 3-1-2 ratio of nutrients.

Fruit plant cleanup