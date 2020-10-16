SKIP RICHTER: Time is right for some weekend gardening

Purchase bulbs for forcing indoors: A great way to brighten up a dreary indoor winter day is with flowering bulbs. Many types are suitable for indoor forcing, including narcissus, paperwhites and amaryllis. Most can be set in a shallow tray of pebbles or planted in a small container filled with potting soil. Some even do well in a “bulb glass,” made to hold a single bulb and filled with water. Get them going soon so you can enjoy the blooms a month or two later.

Plant cool-season color plants: Plant snapdragons, stock, alyssum, dusty miller, dianthus and calendula now, as well as ornamental cabbage and kale. Wait a few more weeks to set out pansies and viola, which do best when it has cooled off a bit more. Cyclamen and primula may also be planted now in bright or filtered shade. Excellent drainage is a must for these plants.

Harvest sweet potatoes: Before the first frost or freeze, go ahead and harvest sweet potatoes. The tops of the roots are exposed to the air through cracks in the soil and can be cold damaged if left out in the garden. Store the roots in a warm, moist location for 2-3 weeks for “curing,” then move them to a cool, dry location for long-term storage.