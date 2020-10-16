SKIP RICHTER: Time is right for some weekend gardening

The forecast is for great gardening weather this weekend. Take advantage of the mild, sunny days to enjoy some time out in the landscape and garden. Here are a few timely tips to get you off to a good start.
Houseplants living outdoors: Begin preparing houseplants that spent the summer outside for the move back indoors. Check for pests looking to hitch a ride into your home, and control them now while the plant is outside. A sudden dramatic change in light levels from a shady outdoor area to an indoor location can cause leaf drop and other problems. Gradually move plants into lower light levels over the course of a couple of weeks or more.
Divide and reset perennial flowers: There is still time to divide and reset perennials such as summer phlox, iris, day lilies and Shasta daisies. Dig the clump and divide with a sharp shovel or long butcher knife. Mix a little compost into the soil throughout the bed, reset the transplants at the level they were growing previously, and water them in well.
Plant naturalizing bulbs: Now is a good time to plant naturalizing bulbs, which are those species adapted to our climate that return dependably for years of beauty and enjoyment. Narcissus, oxblood lilies (Rhodophiala bifida), Byzantine gladiolus, red spider lilies (Lycoris radiata), amaryllis and rain lilies (Zephranthes) are among the time-tested choices. Work a few inches of compost into the soil prior to planting.
Purchase bulbs for forcing indoors: A great way to brighten up a dreary indoor winter day is with flowering bulbs. Many types are suitable for indoor forcing, including narcissus, paperwhites and amaryllis. Most can be set in a shallow tray of pebbles or planted in a small container filled with potting soil. Some even do well in a “bulb glass,” made to hold a single bulb and filled with water. Get them going soon so you can enjoy the blooms a month or two later.
Plant cool-season color plants: Plant snapdragons, stock, alyssum, dusty miller, dianthus and calendula now, as well as ornamental cabbage and kale. Wait a few more weeks to set out pansies and viola, which do best when it has cooled off a bit more. Cyclamen and primula may also be planted now in bright or filtered shade. Excellent drainage is a must for these plants.
Harvest sweet potatoes: Before the first frost or freeze, go ahead and harvest sweet potatoes. The tops of the roots are exposed to the air through cracks in the soil and can be cold damaged if left out in the garden. Store the roots in a warm, moist location for 2-3 weeks for “curing,” then move them to a cool, dry location for long-term storage.
Plant cool-season veggies: This is prime time for planting cole crops such as broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, kohlrabi, kale and collards. Watch for caterpillars that will want to show up for a tasty meal. A spray containing B.t. will control these unwanted pests. Other veggies to plant include the root crops radishes, carrots, beets and turnips, as well as leafy greens such as chard, lettuce, spinach, arugula, and sorrel and garlic, leeks and multiplying onions.
Prevent large patch disease: These cooler, sometimes rainy days of fall are ideal for development of large patch (we used to call it brown patch) in St. Augustine lawns. This disease creates unsightly circles but usually does not kill the turf it attacks. Excessive fertilizing and frequent watering encourage its development, so avoid these practices. Preventative sprays are available. Once the circles appear, that area will stay tan to brown until new growth appears next spring to fill it in. So, while spraying can prevent additional infections, it won’t “cure” existing ones.
Plant next spring’s blooms now: Sweet peas, larkspur, poppies and many wildflowers are seeded in the fall to grow through winter in preparation for their big spring show. Watch for the young plants to emerge, and carefully pull any weeds to avoid the competition for light, water and nutrients. These flower seedlings won’t grow much now but will take off like a rocket in late winter and early spring.
Start cuttings to overwinter tender plants: Now is a great time to start cuttings from cold-tender landscape plants that will soon be killed by the first hard freeze. Select shoots that are in between succulent and woody. Take cuttings about 4 inches long, remove leaves from the lower portion of the cutting, dip in a rooting compound and place in a moist chamber in a bright area but not in direct sunlight. Most species will root in a couple of months. They can then be transplanted into containers and overwintered in a greenhouse, sunroom or other bright indoor location.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent for Brazos County, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan, Texas 77803. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.
