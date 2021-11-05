SKIP RICHTER: The case of the missing fall blooms

Fall brings a new set of blooms to our summer-scorched landscapes. Cooler temps and fall rains help renew growth, blooms and the spirits of gardeners who have endured another hot summer season.
It isn’t just the break in temperatures and return of rainfall that bring the fall bloom display. This season has its own triggers that signal some plants to bloom. You may have heard that it is the shorter days that signal fall blooming plants to take center stage.
While we still refer to these plants as “short day” plants, meaning they are induced to bloom with the arrival of short days in the fall season, they are in fact “long night” plants. It is not the day length that causes them to form bloom buds and begin their flowering season but rather the length of darkness.
So, what’s the difference between saying short day or long night since they go together? If you let a fall bloomer enter the short days and long nights of fall, but during the long night you turn on a light for a few minutes each evening, the plant won’t bloom normally. Rather than experiencing a long night, it experiences two short nights separated by the brief night lighting period.
Why does this matter? Well, for one reason it affects how we induce bloom in plants like poinsettia and holiday cactus. Beginning around early October we cover these plants from about 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. to signal that the nights have grown longer, thus setting the stage for a colorful holiday season.
Another reason the distinction between short day and long night matters is with some of our landscape plants. Plants like fall aster, Mexican mint marigold, goldenrod, Mexican bush sage, mountain sage (Salvia regla) and copper canyon daisy (Tagetes lemonnii) that wait until fall to bloom can be adversely affected by security lights around the home.
I came face to face with this phenomenon one fall, when a fall aster and a mountain sage were not starting to bloom at the expected time. For a while, I scratched my head as to what was going on. Then when the first few sporadic blooms appeared, the answer to the mystery became clear.
We had a very bright security light on a building near the plants, and this light was preventing the plants from getting the message that fall was upon us. The problem became evident when the first blooms began to emerge on the far side of the aster, which was somewhat shaded from the night light. Likewise, the mountain sage started to bloom in a section of the bush where a nearby tree trunk cast a security light shadow across the plant.
If you’ve had problems getting a fall bloomer to bloom, this may be part of the reason why. If you don’t have a good mix of fall blooming plants in the landscape, this is a great season to plant some. By adding plants that bloom in each of the four seasons you can add year-round interest to your landscape.
