SKIP RICHTER: The case of the missing fall blooms

Another reason the distinction between short day and long night matters is with some of our landscape plants. Plants like fall aster, Mexican mint marigold, goldenrod, Mexican bush sage, mountain sage (Salvia regla) and copper canyon daisy (Tagetes lemonnii) that wait until fall to bloom can be adversely affected by security lights around the home.

I came face to face with this phenomenon one fall, when a fall aster and a mountain sage were not starting to bloom at the expected time. For a while, I scratched my head as to what was going on. Then when the first few sporadic blooms appeared, the answer to the mystery became clear.

We had a very bright security light on a building near the plants, and this light was preventing the plants from getting the message that fall was upon us. The problem became evident when the first blooms began to emerge on the far side of the aster, which was somewhat shaded from the night light. Likewise, the mountain sage started to bloom in a section of the bush where a nearby tree trunk cast a security light shadow across the plant.

If you’ve had problems getting a fall bloomer to bloom, this may be part of the reason why. If you don’t have a good mix of fall blooming plants in the landscape, this is a great season to plant some. By adding plants that bloom in each of the four seasons you can add year-round interest to your landscape.

