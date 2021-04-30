SKIP RICHTER: The bane and blessing of wayfaring plants

I’ve been struck on many occasions how plants have a way of deciding where they are going to grow despite the intentions of the gardener. Sometimes this is a problem when an “overenthusiastic” plant begins to take over. Other times, it is simply a whimsical surprise to see something pop up in a garden bed or other strange location out of the blue.
Among the overenthusiastic plants are those that spread by runners and rhizomes. Take our southern turf species, for example. They clearly do not understand horticulture design principles at all! We want our turf to fill in quickly, forming a dense lawn, but to stop when it reaches a sidewalk, saving us the edger and string trimmer work.
When it reaches a flower bed, the same is true. Will someone please explain this to Bermuda grass? While you are at it, please have a talk with mint, too. Speaking of talking to plants, my “obedient” plant is anything but obedient, having heard many demands, commands and pleas on my part to stay in the same place, only to continue its subterranean invasion.
Another group of plants that have no sense of design or their appointed place in the landscape is reseeding plants. I appreciate a tidy reseeder that casts a few seeds to keep my flower beds coming back each year. These seem to be the exception, however, since many other reseeding plants cast out a million seeds, all of which seem to come up.
For those readers who are new to gardening, here’s a little helpful information. The word “reseeds” comes from a Latin word that means “Buy a hoe when you purchase this package of seed.” That lovely heat- and drought-tolerant plant called Mexican petunia is an example of an aggressive reseeder. I planted some in a flower bed by a sidewalk. Through a devious plan involving propelling seed some distance onto the sidewalk, and then riding some rainfall waves down the walk like botanical surfers, the next season Mexican petunia seedlings appeared in a bed 20 feet down the sidewalk.
Tropical milkweed uses the wind to expand its range. Like paratroopers landing behind the lines in Normandy, my tropical milkweed launched and commenced a ground attack on an unsuspecting flower bed of plants.
Now I must say, despite feeling some annoyance with these and other reseeders, I like these plants and continue to want them in my garden. I just must remember at weeding time that a weed is simply any plant out of place and provide them the same fate as my other weeds.
Some gardeners simply embrace the chaos of wayfaring plants. That is why the term “cottage garden” was created, to excuse the mess and make it fashionable. Rather than constantly apologizing for not having kept up with weeding, you simple say, “Welcome to my cottage garden,” and visitors admire your avant-garde horticultural acumen. The HOA? Well, not so much.
Such plants are among the most resilient and dependable plants in my gardens. During times of drought, brutal heat or other challenges, these wayfaring plants can be counted on to be there year after year. The extras make good last-minute gifts to gardening friends, although that kinda feels like horticultural terrorism.
While such plants can certainly wear our their welcome, I find it interesting where such plants often end up. Have you ever purchased a plant and had something come up in the container that turned out to be another garden plant? Several times I’ve been asked to identify a plant that popped up in someone’s yard, which turned out to be an ornamental landscape plant. The gardener swore they didn’t plant it, that it “just came up there.”
Driving down the street one day, I caught a flash of color out of the corner of my eye. It was a corn poppy that had sprouted up against a stop sign surrounded by the street, curbs and sidewalks with no flower garden within a hundred yards. People passing by were fascinated by this lone flower juxtaposed against its urban concrete jungle setting, where it had found the tiny crack where man had not completely blanketed the soil with asphalt. I admired its courage and appreciated the visual contraction it created.
The thought has crossed my mind to be a “Johnny Flowerseed” and go about with a pocket of various seeds, adding a little beauty and interest to downtown concrete jungles and vacant lots whenever I’m passing through. Perhaps next fall I’ll grab a bag of maroon bluebonnet seeds and go visit a particular urban area in Texas.
