SKIP RICHTER: The bane and blessing of wayfaring plants

I’ve been struck on many occasions how plants have a way of deciding where they are going to grow despite the intentions of the gardener. Sometimes this is a problem when an “overenthusiastic” plant begins to take over. Other times, it is simply a whimsical surprise to see something pop up in a garden bed or other strange location out of the blue.

Among the overenthusiastic plants are those that spread by runners and rhizomes. Take our southern turf species, for example. They clearly do not understand horticulture design principles at all! We want our turf to fill in quickly, forming a dense lawn, but to stop when it reaches a sidewalk, saving us the edger and string trimmer work.

When it reaches a flower bed, the same is true. Will someone please explain this to Bermuda grass? While you are at it, please have a talk with mint, too. Speaking of talking to plants, my “obedient” plant is anything but obedient, having heard many demands, commands and pleas on my part to stay in the same place, only to continue its subterranean invasion.