SKIP RICHTER: Start fall planting off right by beginning now

Fall gardening season is here. There is really no time like fall for successful planting here in the South. So many of our perennial herbs, vines, flowers and ornamental grasses — as well as woody ornamentals such as trees, shrubs and woody vines — do best if planted in the fall through winter season.
One primary reason fall planting is best is that the soil doesn’t freeze down in the root zone, and plant roots can develop even when soil temperatures are in the 50s. This give a fall-planted plant a head start on one planted in the spring.
The difference can be significant. Summer is brutal here and comes earlier than the calendar month of June. Fall planting provides for a better root system by the time the temperatures rise to bear down on the new plants’ ability to access adequate water supplies from the soil.
If you choose a perennial plant of a certain pot size and plant it in the fall, and then choose the next larger pot size and plant it in the spring, by summer the smaller, much less expensive fall-planted one will be essentially the same size as its more expensive, larger counterpart.
Roses are a good example. If you are planning on planting a container-grown rose, there’s no need to wait until Valentine’s Day — plant it this fall.
The exception to the “fall planting is best” mantra would be plants that are only marginally hardy in this area. Spring planting gives them a growing season to prepare for the challenge of a hard winter freeze.
Landscape plants are a long-term investment, and armed with a little information, you can be much more successful in turning your patch of earth into a beautiful paradise. Site selection, soil preparation and plant species and variety selection dramatically affect plant performance. By the time a plant is set in the ground, these three key factors are set, and you are at least 75% of the way to success or failure. With that in mind, here are some tips to help make your vision of Eden a reality this year.
Select a spot that’s right for the plant or plant that is adapted to the spot: It is often said that the three most important things in starting a business are location, location and location. When it comes to setting out plants, the same holds true. That crape myrtle will never load up with blooms if you plant it in the shade, while those ferns and gingers will fry in too much sun.
Prepare soil before you plant: Have your soil tested to determine its nutrient content. Generic fertilizer recommendations can be helpful but are nowhere close to being as useful as a recommendation based on a soil test. Go to soiltesting.tamu.edu to download the submission form and instructions.
If significant nutrient additions are required, it is best to mix fertilizer into the soil before planting. Mix 2 to 3 inches of compost into the soil prior to planting, or purchase a soil mix with compost to build the planting beds. Money spent on soil saves money on plants.
Choose adapted species and varieties: Plants have specific environmental conditions where they thrive. Soil type, pH, rainfall, water quality, temperature, light intensity and humidity all play a part in a plant’s adaptation. If you are attempting to grow a plant out of its home region, significant adaptations of soil and, in the case of the Brazos Valley, water quality will be critical.
The specific variety you choose can make a difference. For example, when choosing a rose or crepe myrtle, make sure to select a variety that is resistant to powdery mildew. Fruit trees often have “chilling requirements,” and matching variety to your zone is very important.
Do some research first: Most of us have made an impulse plant purchase and then tried to figure out where to put our new little prized possession. But we’ll be much happier with the results if we take some time to do a little research and to plan before going shopping.
Gardening books and magazines can be very informative and inspiring, but if they are not written with our region in mind, they can be misleading, as can national gardening television shows.
Contact the AgriLife Extension Office in Brazos County, visit with our Brazos County Master Gardener volunteers or go to a reputable online resource, such as Aggie Horticulture, to learn what a plant needs before making the purchase. There are plenty of beautiful, adapted options for almost any landscape situation.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent for Brazos County, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan, Texas 77803. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.
