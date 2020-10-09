SKIP RICHTER: Start fall planting off right by beginning now

Fall gardening season is here. There is really no time like fall for successful planting here in the South. So many of our perennial herbs, vines, flowers and ornamental grasses — as well as woody ornamentals such as trees, shrubs and woody vines — do best if planted in the fall through winter season.

One primary reason fall planting is best is that the soil doesn’t freeze down in the root zone, and plant roots can develop even when soil temperatures are in the 50s. This give a fall-planted plant a head start on one planted in the spring.

The difference can be significant. Summer is brutal here and comes earlier than the calendar month of June. Fall planting provides for a better root system by the time the temperatures rise to bear down on the new plants’ ability to access adequate water supplies from the soil.

If you choose a perennial plant of a certain pot size and plant it in the fall, and then choose the next larger pot size and plant it in the spring, by summer the smaller, much less expensive fall-planted one will be essentially the same size as its more expensive, larger counterpart.

Roses are a good example. If you are planning on planting a container-grown rose, there’s no need to wait until Valentine’s Day — plant it this fall.