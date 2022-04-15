SKIP RICHTER: "Spring Lawn Care Primer"

Most folks appreciate a beautiful lawn. But in pursuit of the perfect lawn, we tend to pamper our turf into problems, both for the turf and for the environment.

Great lawns are the result of basic attention to three simple practices: mowing, watering and fertilizing. Let’s look at these three keys to good turf in what I consider to be a spring lawn-care primer.

Frequent mowing is the best way to have a great-looking turf. As with a shrub hedge, frequent shearing builds density.

Resist the urge to set the blade very low. There is a direct relationship between taller grass height and more extensive root development. A strong root system is better able to handle the demands of summer. More leaf blades, which function as the plant’s solar panels, fuel a healthier, more robust grass plant and greatly increase the ability to tolerate shady areas.

Return clippings to the soil with every mowing. Clippings mulch the surface and reduce weed competition. They decompose rapidly to provide nutrients to the growing turf. Think of those clippings as free, slow-release, organic fertilizer.

Consider this fact: Over the course of a growing season, even if you fertilize your lawn twice, your mulching lawnmower applies more nutrients than your fertilizer spreader. If you bag and discard clippings, you’re just “renting” fertilizer nutrients.

When the weather heats up, demands on the grass to take up soil moisture increase, and rain may be scarce at times. In the absence of 1/2 inch of rain in the previous week, give your turf a good soaking by applying 1 inch of irrigation.

Most sprinkler systems apply water faster than our soils can absorb it. Therefore we use a “cycle and soak” method where the sprinklers stay on until runoff is about to begin, then go off for about 45 minutes before coming on again. Repeat this cycling until an inch is applied.

Light sprinklings encourage development of a shallow, sprinkler-dependent root system. This makes a plant even more susceptible to dry spells and nutrient deficiencies. Frequent wetting increases the incidence of fungal turf diseases. It also results in a greater percentage of your irrigation lost to evaporation compared to what goes into the soil.

Despite the fact that fertilizer sales are promoted early in the year, the best time to make your first fertilizer application is not until after you have mowed your turf twice. Weeds grow vigorously in early spring, but your lawn “sleeps in” until the weather warms a bit more before really starting to grow.

By about mid-April in our lower south zone, the turf is growing fast enough to benefit from an application of fertilizer. If you fertilize too early, the grass will green up but won’t start growing due to cool soil and air temperatures. The weeds, however, will thank you and grow like ... well, like weeds!

The best fertilizer for your lawn depends on what nutrient levels are already present in your soil. So a soil test should guide fertilizing. In the absence of a soil test, choose a product with a 3-1-2 or 4-1-2 ratio of nutrients. Divide the first number on the bag into 100 to get the pounds of that fertilizer to apply per 1,000 square feet of lawn area.

Cool-season weeds are already blooming and going to seed. Carefully removing weeds and their load of seed by hand as soon as possible can reduce future weeding woes. If that isn’t practical, making an initial mowing lower with a bagging attachment to harvest as many of the weed seeds as you can is the second-best option.

Warm-season weeds have already begun to sprout and grow so it is too late for preventative products. Your best bet is to get an accurate identification of the weeds in your lawn so an appropriate, effective course of action can be prescribed. You can bring a sample to the Brazos County Extension office or send an email with some close-up photos in very sharp focus. The better the photos, the more accurate the identification can be.

Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension horticulture agent for Brazos County. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.