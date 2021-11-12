SKIP RICHTER: Shrub roses deserve place in landscape

I’ve heard people say after looking at an antique rose, “That doesn’t look like a rose.” So I propose we stop telling folks these great landscape roses are roses. Let’s make up another exotic name and say these landscape shrubs are the hottest new thing on the market ... the latest trend in landscaping.

The fact is that old roses do look like roses. It is our concept of what a rose looks like that needs a historic recalibration! There is something simple about their beauty, and admirable about their tenacious ability to withstand our soils and climate, even without pampering. Not all are disease-proof, but many seem to either avoid diseases or take a small hit and bounce right back.

Take a drive through an old cemetery and you may find some old roses still putting on a show in that low-care environment. One of my horticulture mentors, Bill Welch, put it this way: “If dead people can grow them, you can too!”

There are a number of great shrub roses not old enough to be called antiques and other new arrivals that offer disease resistance, beauty and a nice shrubby growth habit suitable for landscape uses. Many are superior to some of the best old roses. Belinda’s Dream and Knock Out are two examples of such outstanding performers.

If you have avoided roses because of their reputation as high-maintenance prima donnas, consider giving shrub roses a place in your landscape this fall.

Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension horticulture agent for Brazos County. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.