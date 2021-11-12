SKIP RICHTER: Shrub roses deserve place in landscape

Roses are the queen of landscape flowers. Who can resist stopping to gaze at a newly opened rose blossom or to lean over for a whiff of the fragrance?
The traditional rose garden is filled with hybrid teas with their long stems and perfect rosebuds ideal for cutting. These rosebushes often have a lanky form and disease-prone foliage that require frequent spraying to keep diseases from ravaging the plants.
I have nothing against a rose garden and the gorgeous varieties that are destined for fresh-cut displays. However, when it comes to our landscapes, we need roses that are more carefree, form a nice attractive shrub and withstand our climate, pests, diseases and soils.
I’m talking about roses that survive and bloom even if you don’t spray them. Roses that don’t require a page full of diagrams to explain the details of proper pruning, but simply a big shearing in winter and a light shearing in early and late summer.
The traditional florist shop roses and historic rose gardens have imprinted on most people the idea that rose blooms need to look like a long-stemmed hybrid tea rose. In fact, roses have many bloom forms that predate the arrival of long-stemmed hybrid tea types.
The loose, multipetaled pink blooms of Old Blush, the shaggy flat blooms of Caldwell Pink, or the large single blooms of Mutabilis that change from creamy yellow to burgundy red over a period of days are all quite different from the traditional rosebud. Yet they are wonderful in their own way.
I’ve heard people say after looking at an antique rose, “That doesn’t look like a rose.” So I propose we stop telling folks these great landscape roses are roses. Let’s make up another exotic name and say these landscape shrubs are the hottest new thing on the market ... the latest trend in landscaping.
The fact is that old roses do look like roses. It is our concept of what a rose looks like that needs a historic recalibration! There is something simple about their beauty, and admirable about their tenacious ability to withstand our soils and climate, even without pampering. Not all are disease-proof, but many seem to either avoid diseases or take a small hit and bounce right back.
Take a drive through an old cemetery and you may find some old roses still putting on a show in that low-care environment. One of my horticulture mentors, Bill Welch, put it this way: “If dead people can grow them, you can too!”
There are a number of great shrub roses not old enough to be called antiques and other new arrivals that offer disease resistance, beauty and a nice shrubby growth habit suitable for landscape uses. Many are superior to some of the best old roses. Belinda’s Dream and Knock Out are two examples of such outstanding performers.
If you have avoided roses because of their reputation as high-maintenance prima donnas, consider giving shrub roses a place in your landscape this fall.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension horticulture agent for Brazos County. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.