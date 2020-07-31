SKIP RICHTER: Shady characters offer landscape beauty

I’d just like to say that there is something wrong with the fact that sitting in the shade doing nothing on a summer morning leaves you soaked in perspiration.
While we gardeners may retreat to the safety of an air-conditioned home, there are plants that are at quite at home in the sultry sauna of a Texas summer. I’ve mentioned some that shine in sunny spots in previous columns, but what about shady locations, which typically offer little color other than green foliage and brown mulch? This need not be.
Many well-known blooming plants for shady area — such as camellia, azalea, hydrangeas and gardenias — struggle in our higher pH soils and with our high-sodium water. We have our own palate of well-adapted shade plants to choose from here in the Brazos Valley. Here are a few tips and some plants that perform well in the shade and can even brighten these often unnoticed areas of the landscape.
I think the first thing to remember is that shade is dark — profound, isn’t it? I’ve made the mistake of planting things with dark purple blooms or other dark colors in the shade, and they failed to impress, to say the least. Having to walk up close to point out flowers and color to visitors kinda takes the wow factor out.
Use light, bright colors whenever you can in shady areas. They will show up like a flashlight on a dark night. Massing single colors also works better in most situations that mixing colors, especially when viewed from a distance.
I should add here that white is a color, too. White works great in shade. I have used it to draw the eye down a path by planting the sides of the walkway with Aztec grass, which looks like a white and green striped liriope but is much brighter than variegated liriope. A cluster of white plants around the base of a tree or a mass planting that swirls through the shady area can be really attractive. Caladiums that are predominantly white work well for this.
If the shade is fairly bright, the flowers of white plumbago or both blooms and foliage of variegated shrimp plant work well. Its cousin golden shrimp plant shows off with bright golden yellow bloom bracts and white flowers. The plump, bright pink blooms stalks of Brazilian plume rise to about 4 feet high and show off well against the plant’s dark green foliage.
Another bright shaded option is John Fanick summer phlox, with its light pink blooms. For a real showstopper in a bright shade, consider Lime Sizzler firebush. Its bright golden yellow and green splotched foliage eclipses its attractive red tubular blooms.
Annuals for shade include impatiens that provide a wide color palate of choices, as do the lighter colored cultivars of wishbone flower. Other bright shade annual flowers include pentas and light colors of flowering tobacco.
While our flowering options for shade are more limited than for sun, foliage can add a lot of attention-grabbing color to bright shade. Although fairly dark, the blood red foliage of red chicken gizzard (Iresine herbstii) shows well in bright to dappled shade set among very light colored foliage. Persian shield bears beautiful foliage that is more silvery in shade and more purple in brighter light. Its leaves look almost metallic in the way they reflect light. Coleus now is available in a multitude of colors and shades. Variegated Alpinia ginger can really draw the attention to shady spots and works well in a large container near an entryway or on a shady patio.
For more upright growth, variegated cultivars of canna such as Bengal Tiger draw the eye. Gold dust plant, a variegated type of aucuba, is a shrub with dark green leaves splotched in bright yellow. In areas with bright shade, the light chartreuse of Marguerite ornamental sweet potato vine is good to set off shrubs and taller perennials that might otherwise get lost in a dark sea of green, while the light green/white/pink foliage of Tricolor also works well in bright shade.
With so many well-adapted options for this area, there’s no reason for shady area to be unnoticed or forgotten parts of the landscape.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent for Brazos County, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan, Texas 77803. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.