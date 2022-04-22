SKIP RICHTER: Set your garden up for a bountiful spring

Spring has arrived, and with it a flurry of activities out in the landscape and garden. Here are some timely tips that can set your gardens up for a successful and bountiful season.

Fertilize tomatoes

Modern tomato varieties can bear heavy fruit loads. An extra boost of nutrition, especially nitrogen, helps them optimize production. When they start to set fruit, sprinkle fertilizer around the plants and scratch it into the soil surface. Then water well.

Prevent blossom end rot

Blossom end rot is caused by a lack of calcium at the growing tip of tomatoes and watermelon fruit but can affect some other fruiting crops. A lack of calcium in the soil, or moisture levels that fluctuate from dry to wet, can lead to blossom end rot. Keep soil evenly moist early in the season when the first fruits are developing. Plants growing in sandy soil are especially prone to this problem.

Rejuvenate houseplants outdoors

Start acclimating houseplants that live outdoors during the summer to their new environment. Begin by moving them outdoors to a very shady location for a few hours a day, gradually increasing their exposure over a few weeks to help them acclimate to outdoor shade. Remember the shadiest outdoor location is probably much brighter than your brightest indoor location.

Evergreens dropping old leaves

Don’t be concerned about some of the old leaves on live oak, holly, magnolia, Ligustrum and other evergreens turning yellow and falling in the spring. This is a natural occurrence this time of year as new growth and foliage develops. Some plants may drop more leaves than others and stresses such as dry conditions and root injury can increase the amount of leaf drop.

Prune spring bloomers

Prune spring-flowering shrubs after they complete their flowering cycle. This includes spirea, flowering quince and roses that bloom only in spring, such as Lady Banks. If spring blooming trees need pruning, now is also the time to prune them. Keep the natural shape of the plant in mind as you prune and avoid excessive cutting except where necessary to control size.

Thin fruit trees for a better harvest

Fruit trees usually set more fruit than the tree can bear. Without thinning, limbs may break and fruit will be small and lower quality. Thin peaches to 6 inches apart and plums to 4 inches. Thin pears and apples to one per cluster. Don’t thin persimmons as they tend to cast off extra fruit early on when overloaded. Figs aren’t thinned either.

Mixed containers provide added interest

Combine three or more different types of plants to add interest to a large planting container. Begin with a tall central specimen flowering or foliage plant. Then add smaller flowering annuals around it. Finally, include a trailer such as trailing petunias or alyssum around the sides.

Aphid alert

Check for aphids on new growth. An insecticidal soap spray will generally shut them down for a while. Check the plants again a few days later to see if another treatment is needed. They have many natural enemies that generally keep them in check, making regular treatments unnecessary.

Plant summer bulbs

Bulbs, rhizomes and corms of summer blooming perennials can still go into the landscape. Ginger, allium, rain lily, canna, daylily, crocosmia and society garlic can all add beauty to the landscape and will return year after year to prove they are a good investment.

Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension horticulture agent for Brazos County. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.