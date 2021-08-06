SKIP RICHTER: Set stage for fall flowers now

Our Texas summers take a toll on landscapes, gardens and gardeners. By the end of summer, what was once a colorful spring landscape can take on a toasted, tawny look as it sizzles beneath the relentless rays of the Texas sun. Now is a great time to turn things around and rebuild a beautiful, colorful landscape for the fall season.

Annual and perennial color beds

Summer color beds that are looking bad can be renovated to plant heat-tolerant annuals in mid-to-late summer. Pull out the spent flowering plants and any weeds. If perennial weeds such as nutsedge or bermudagrass have invaded the bed, take time to eradicate them now by either hand-digging them out or using a labeled weed control product to kill them. It is much better to deal with these weeds now than to try and do so after they come back in among your new flowering plants.

This renovation time is a good opportunity to redesign flowering beds to make them more attractive or to change the size of the planting. Gradual curves are a good design approach to create beds that are pleasing to the eye and easier to mow around.