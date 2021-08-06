SKIP RICHTER: Set stage for fall flowers now

Our Texas summers take a toll on landscapes, gardens and gardeners. By the end of summer, what was once a colorful spring landscape can take on a toasted, tawny look as it sizzles beneath the relentless rays of the Texas sun. Now is a great time to turn things around and rebuild a beautiful, colorful landscape for the fall season.
Annual and perennial color beds
Summer color beds that are looking bad can be renovated to plant heat-tolerant annuals in mid-to-late summer. Pull out the spent flowering plants and any weeds. If perennial weeds such as nutsedge or bermudagrass have invaded the bed, take time to eradicate them now by either hand-digging them out or using a labeled weed control product to kill them. It is much better to deal with these weeds now than to try and do so after they come back in among your new flowering plants.
This renovation time is a good opportunity to redesign flowering beds to make them more attractive or to change the size of the planting. Gradual curves are a good design approach to create beds that are pleasing to the eye and easier to mow around.
Once your beds are free of weeds, spread an inch of compost over the area. If the soil hasn’t had composted organic matter added for several years and is a heavy clay, it is helpful to spread 2 inches of compost along with a couple of inches of expanded shale for longer-term benefits.
Next, scatter a turf type fertilizer with a 3-1-2 or 4-1-2 ratio of nutrients over the soil surface. If you use an organic product (6-8% nitrogen), apply 1 1/2 cups per 25 feet of bed area. If you use a synthetic product (15-20% nitrogen), apply 1/2 cup per 25 feet of bed. Then rototill or spade it into the soil and water the bed well to soak the soil.
The bed will be ready to plant, and your new plants will take off growing fast in the enriched soil. If you are going to wait a few weeks to plant, spread a 2-3 inch layer of mulch over the soil surface to protect it from crusting and erosion and to deter weed seeds from sprouting.
Heat-tolerant annuals and perennials include several salvias, cupheas, zinnias, sunflowers, purslane/portulaca, euphorbia, lobularia, pentas and some of the newer heat- and sun-tolerant begonias and impatiens. Foliage plants like coleus, copperleaf, variegated ginger, burgundy foliaged celosias, Persian shield, sea hibiscus and variegated tapioca plant are also great for instant pizzazz. These will all carry your landscape through the remainder of summer up to the first fall frost.
In late August, some of the spring flowers make a return appearance. These include marigolds, which are heat tolerant but prone to spider mites in the summer, and various types of petunias. With the arrival of fall’s shorter, cooler days, spider mite populations decline, leaving marigolds to put on an awesome autumn show as they glow in shades of yellow and orange.
Choose transplants for all these flowers in summer plantings for faster results. Fertilize transplants with a soluble plant food at planting and then weekly for two more weeks. A month after planting, repeat the fertilization with a turf type product mentioned above at half the rate, taking care not to damage shallow roots as you work the fertilizer into the soil surface. With regular watering, your fried and dried summer flower beds can come alive with new color in a few weeks!
Fall blooming plants
Some flowering plants put on their big bloom show in late summer through fall. Examples include fall aster, Mexican mint marigold, Mexican bush sage, mountain sage, copper canyon daisy, Philippine violet, chrysanthemum, candy corn plant and flowering senna. Gregg’s mistflower and angel’s trumpets bloom through the season but put on their best show in late summer and fall.
Fertilize these fall bloomers as prescribed for the annuals and perennials mentioned above. You may have limited blooming this first year, but these perennials will come back year after year for a bigger, better bloom show.
One final word of advice is to take care to not place these fall flowering plants where a night light is nearby. Long periods of darkness (shorter days) trigger blooming, and a porch light or security light can fool the plant into thinking fall has not yet arrived, resulting in few if any blooms.
