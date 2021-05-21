SKIP RICHTER: Salvias offer multitude of options

Salvias are among the most popular flowering plants in our Texas gardens. I admit up front that I am biased in favor of this diverse genus of more than 900 species and numerous additional crosses. Some salvias, such as garden sage (Salvia officinalis) and Salvia hispanica, the source of chia seeds, are of culinary interest.
We are blessed with numerous ornamental salvias that provide Texas tough landscape beauty, even in blazing heat. As an added bonus, many species are hummingbird magnets. Most salvias love full sun and well-drained soil, with some exceptions.
Annual salvias
Salvia splendens, commonly referred to as scarlet sage or red salvia, is a common annual bedding plant in garden centers. Plant breeders have expanded the color options from the original red to white, pink, lavender, purple and salmon. Most cultivars range from 10 inches to a foot in height.
Salvia coccinea is commonly called scarlet sage or tropical sage. In warm winters, it may return as a perennial. It blooms fairly well even in partial shade. Varieties such as Coral Nymph, Lady in Red, Forest Fire and Summer Jewel have showier blooms and more compact growth.
Perennial salvias
Bicolor sage, Salvia sinaloensis, can be massed to form a groundcover in sun to part shade. Neon blue flowers with a white spot on the lower lip are produced on a foot to 18-inch spikes rising above the plant’s purplish-bronze tinted green foliage.
Mealy cup sage, Salvia farinacea, is a perennial native to central and west Texas. Plants reach 2 feet or more bearing medium blue or white flowers. Henry Duelberg (blue flowers) and Augusta Duelberg (white flowers) are two varieties found growing in a Texas cemetery that reach 3 feet in height.
Salvia greggii, commonly called Gregg salvia, cherry sage or autumn sage (a name I find misleading), forms a semi-evergreen subshrub 2 to 4 feet tall blooming from spring to frost. Red is the most common bloom color, followed by white.
Crosses of Salvia greggii with other species have added ever more exciting new cultivars with additional unique colors, including salmon, coral, burgundy, hot pink, violet pink, light purple and raspberry red.
Salvia microphylla, which is known as Hot Lips, bears white blooms with a crimson red outer edge, giving it the appearance of lipstick. During hot weather, the blooms produced are typically all red or all white, but the “hot lips” blooms return again in the cooler days of fall. This cultivar grows to 3 feet tall.
Salvia Indigo Spires is a cross between our native Salvia farinacea and Salvia longispicata. Indigo Spires grows to 4 feet or more tall and wide producing long spikes of blue-violet flowers. Its floppy growth habit makes it a bit unruly for small landscape areas.
Mystic Spires has shorter internodes producing a more compact plant with a more rigid upright growth habit about 3 feet tall. Misty is the latest improvement, reaching only 18 inches, making it well suited to a landscape bed or large container.
Anise sage or Brazilian sage (Salvia guaranitica) grows to 4 feet tall in an upright mounding form. It bears long, dark blue, tubular blooms from late spring to frost. The plant does well in sun to bright shade. The variety Black and Blue bears deep blue flowers, while the blooms of Argentina Skies are sky blue. Hummingbirds really love this species.
Fall bloomers
Some salvias wait until the nights grow longer in late summer and fall to put on their bloom show. Mexican bush sage (Salvia leucantha) produces a mass of upright silvery green stems with lance-shaped leaves forming a 4- to 5-foot-tall, rounded mound that is covered in long purple and white bloom spikes in fall. An all-purple form is also available. Santa Barbara is a shorter-statured cultivar, reaching only about 3 feet.
Mountain sage (Salvia regla) forms a semi-woody 3- to 4-foot-tall plant orange-red hummingbird attracting flowers in the fall. Give it very well-drained soil and a morning sun and afternoon shade location.
Salvia Mexicana or Mexican sage forms an attractive 4- to 5-foot-tall plant with long tubular purple-blue blooms late in the season. Limelight has chartreuse green flower bracts that provide striking contrast to the green foliage and deep purple-blue flowers.
Pineapple Sage (Salvia elegans) is often included in herb gardens as its pineapple-scented foliage can be used in making jelly or flavoring iced tea. However, it deserves a space elsewhere in the landscape. The 3- to 4-foot-tall plants have an open, airy growth habit. In late summer to fall, long red blooms appear to the delight of hummingbirds.
These are but a few of the many wonderful species and varieties for our area, and it seems that each year more appear on the market. With so many to choose from, I hope you’ll consider including some new sensational salvias in your landscape this year.
