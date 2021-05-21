SKIP RICHTER: Salvias offer multitude of options

Anise sage or Brazilian sage (Salvia guaranitica) grows to 4 feet tall in an upright mounding form. It bears long, dark blue, tubular blooms from late spring to frost. The plant does well in sun to bright shade. The variety Black and Blue bears deep blue flowers, while the blooms of Argentina Skies are sky blue. Hummingbirds really love this species.

Fall bloomers

Some salvias wait until the nights grow longer in late summer and fall to put on their bloom show. Mexican bush sage (Salvia leucantha) produces a mass of upright silvery green stems with lance-shaped leaves forming a 4- to 5-foot-tall, rounded mound that is covered in long purple and white bloom spikes in fall. An all-purple form is also available. Santa Barbara is a shorter-statured cultivar, reaching only about 3 feet.

Mountain sage (Salvia regla) forms a semi-woody 3- to 4-foot-tall plant orange-red hummingbird attracting flowers in the fall. Give it very well-drained soil and a morning sun and afternoon shade location.

Salvia Mexicana or Mexican sage forms an attractive 4- to 5-foot-tall plant with long tubular purple-blue blooms late in the season. Limelight has chartreuse green flower bracts that provide striking contrast to the green foliage and deep purple-blue flowers.