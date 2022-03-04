SKIP RICHTER: Sage advice for gardening success

This is the time of year when we are most inspired to create a new garden or spruce up the landscape. To help you get this year’s garden off to the best start ever, I offer the following tips in the form of old, familiar adages.

“Build on a good foundation.”

Start with a soil test to know what specific nutrients are needed and in what amounts. Build up your soil with a few inches of compost and whatever nutrients may be lacking. Once a year, mix in another inch of compost. A new garden may struggle at first, but with each turn of the spade it will keep improving as you build a soil fit for Eden.

“When it rains it pours.”

Plant roots need oxygen and hate to sit in waterlogged soil. Alden Colsten, a 92-years-young gardener I was privileged to know, used to say, “You can always add water, but you can’t take it away.” He built his raised beds in late summer whenever the soil was not too wet so when planting time arrived his beds were already prepared for planting, no matter the weather. Raised beds also warm up faster in early spring for a little head start on the season.

“Let the sun shine in.”