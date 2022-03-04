SKIP RICHTER: Sage advice for gardening success

This is the time of year when we are most inspired to create a new garden or spruce up the landscape. To help you get this year’s garden off to the best start ever, I offer the following tips in the form of old, familiar adages.
“Build on a good foundation.”
Start with a soil test to know what specific nutrients are needed and in what amounts. Build up your soil with a few inches of compost and whatever nutrients may be lacking. Once a year, mix in another inch of compost. A new garden may struggle at first, but with each turn of the spade it will keep improving as you build a soil fit for Eden.
“When it rains it pours.”
Plant roots need oxygen and hate to sit in waterlogged soil. Alden Colsten, a 92-years-young gardener I was privileged to know, used to say, “You can always add water, but you can’t take it away.” He built his raised beds in late summer whenever the soil was not too wet so when planting time arrived his beds were already prepared for planting, no matter the weather. Raised beds also warm up faster in early spring for a little head start on the season.
“Let the sun shine in.”
Crops grown for their fruit (tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, melons) or roots (carrots, turnips, radishes) must have at least six hours of sunlight for optimum yields. Bright shade or dappled shade just won’t do. Crops that are grown for leaves (lettuce, collards, spinach, chard) will tolerate a bit of shade.
“Dance with who brung you,” but “Don’t put all your eggs in one basket.”
Select varieties that are proven and well-adapted to the area. Talk to experienced gardeners and your county extension office for suggestions.
Build your garden around the old faithfuls, but don’t just plant one variety. You’ll find that a variety may fly one year and the next year it may flop. Hedge your bet by including two or three varieties when you can in search of some additional old faithfuls!
“He who hesitates is lost.”
There is a small window of time in spring between the last frost and the arrival of hot weather. If you wait too long to plant tomatoes, cucumbers and some other crops, your yields will be low at best and quality may be lacking.
You may also hedge your bet by planting a few tomatoes in an early frost gamble but pot up the others for planting a couple of weeks later.
Check out brazosmg.com/edible-gardening for a free online planting calendar.
Get your transplants off to a good start with a soluble fertilizer solution or a mix of fish emulsion and seaweed at planting and a week later to help them hit the ground running and not look back.
Check the fact sheets on aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/vegetable/easy-gardening-series for the crops you are growing for any additional fertilizer applications as the plants begin to grow.
“Don’t bite off more than you can chew.”
You can grow a lot of stuff in a small garden if you take care of it. Unless you are an experienced gardener and have a soup kitchen to support, it is best to start small. With time and experience that garden plot can grow to whatever size you like.
Zucchini seeds should be sold only four to a packet! Likewise, if there are two of you in the house, don’t plant a 50-foot row of okra. It is OK to fold the top of a seed packet over and seal it in a jar in the refrigerator for later planting.
“A stitch in time saves nine.”
Time spent in the garden helps us notice pest and disease problems before they reach epidemic levels and have inflicted serious damage. Stroll through the garden every few days and turn over a leaf or two to check for pests huddled up and making plans for the big invasion.
“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”
Weed seeds are hiding out there in the soil, waiting to spoil the best-laid plans for a bountiful garden. Thwart their nefarious plans by mulching early on with shredded leaves or another organic mulch.
Here’s to your best garden ever. Try these bits of wisdom out, and if your garden is the best ever, just send me a box of the produce and we’ll call it even!
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension horticulture agent for Brazos County. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.