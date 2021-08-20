SKIP RICHTER: Reviving a 'lost cause' spring garden for fall

￼Mulch with newspaper: Unfold sections of newspaper and place them, four to six sheets thick, over the planting beds. Overlap the edges of the newspaper as you lay it to make sure no sunlight will reach the ground. Have a hose and spray nozzle on hand to wet the paper with water as you lay each section to prevent it from blowing away as you work. There isn’t a concern with using newsprint in the gardens. Red wriggler worms thrive in bins filled with shredded and moistened newspaper as bedding. Slick paper sections are OK to use as well, as are colored prints, but I find the smaller sections more tedious to lay out than full pages. The only part of the paper you may not want to use is the top half of the Friday gardening page, since like manures, the excess nitrogen can cause problems for plants!