In spring everyone is a gardener, as the weather entices even couch potatoes out into nature. By mid-summer, however, garden beds are often abandoned as the gardener seeks refuge in the air-conditioned indoors.
Whether your garden is simply struggling with the heat and a few pests and weeds or has become a weed-infested wilderness where even the family cat fears to tread, all is not lost.
So, if you are thinking the best options at this point are to call a real estate agent in search to a new home, or to enlist the Air Force to do a napalm fly-over, I’ve got some good news. Here are a few tips to help turn things around, taking advantage of the early morning hours and taking things a little at a time. If you’ve ever labored under the sweltering sun pulling or hoeing weeds, you’re going to love the newspaper mulch method.
First assess whether you have perennial weeds such as bermudagrass and nutsedge. The newspaper technique will suppress bermudagrass but not eliminate it, and nutsedge is one of the few weeds that can just poke through. In fact, I’ve seen it poke through newly laid asphalt in a parking lot.
Perennial weeds must be either dug to remove all underground parts or sprayed with an appropriate herbicide that can move down into the weed and not just burn the top back. Herbicides applied to existing weeds work best when the weeds are actively growing, and they’re not very effective when weeds are drought stressed. So, starting with a good watering is important whether you are digging or spraying.
Begin by cutting all weed growth down to the ground with a mower or string trimmer. Then irrigate with at least ½ inch of water to wet the surface debris and soak deeply into the soil.
Next, completely cover the soil surface with sections of newspaper about four to six sheets thick. You can use any parts of the newspaper for this, but the larger sections make for faster work. I should caution to not overapply sections with this Friday gardening column, or excessive nitrogen levels may burn tender plants.
Overlap the edges of the newspaper as you lay it so no sunlight can reach the ground, where more weed seeds are waiting to sprout. Have a hose and spray nozzle on hand to wet the paper as you lay each section to prevent it from blowing away as you work. If there are desirable plants in the beds, you can simply lay the paper up to the stems from all directions to completely cover the soil.
While the newspaper is still wet, cover it with leaves, compost, a thin layer of grass clippings or spent hay (from a pasture not treated for brush and weeds) to hide the paper and hold it in place. Once covered, the wet, weedy remains will begin dying and decomposing beneath the paper and organic mulch, returning their nutrients to the soil, which is a fitting ending for a weed. Their roots will provide aeration channels into the soil, improving its condition for your next planting.
What was a hideous mess standing as a testament to the gardener’s neglect can in a very short time become a beautiful mulched bed, and a tribute to your faithful diligent care. No need to tell visitors what it looked like earlier in the day. Think of it as the horticultural equivalent of sweeping dirt under the rug.
When it is time to plant, it is simple to push a trowel through the paper to open up a space for setting a transplant, or tear open a small opening in the newspaper to drop in seeds and cover them with a little compost or rich garden soil. Your weed problems will be largely eliminated for the duration of the summer and fall season, and you’ll be pleased with the way your plants grow. By next spring the paper will be virtually all decomposed if a mulch of leaves, hay or compost is maintained over it. You can rototill it in then if you wish, or just repeat the paper and mulch process for spring.
While this technique is especially useful for vegetable gardens and annual flower beds, it also works well around roses, shrubs and perennial plantings. Take a little time in the cooler early morning hours to recapture lost ground and prepare your garden and landscape for the fall gardening season, which begins very soon.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent for Brazos County, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan, Texas 77803. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.
