SKIP RICHTER: Protecting plants from frosts and freezes

One way to protect a container plant is to move it into a building on a cold night. A dolly with a strap to go around the container is a great way to move even large, heavy containers with ease, while avoiding a trip to your chiropractor later.

If moving the plants into a building is not practical, group them closely together in a protected location, such as up against the south side of your home. For added protection, cover them with a blanket or tarp for the night.

Protecting cold-tender perennials

Semi-tender perennials such as ginger, yellow bells (Tecoma), golden dewdrop (Duranta), Mexican heather and firebush can be protected by piling a thick blanket of shredded leaves over the base of the plant so that even if a freeze kills the top, the base will survive to resprout in the spring.

Bring out the covers

The best way to protect in-ground plants from a light freeze is to cover them with a thick plant cover fabric or blanket. If more than one night of protection is needed, remove the covers during the day to allow the sun to warm the soil and then cover them again late in the day.