SKIP RICHTER: Protecting plants from frosts and freezes

The Brazos Valley is in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Plant Hardiness Zone 8B, between the northern zones where there’s a real winter season and the subtropics where freezing weather rarely arrives. Our landscapes often include plants that are marginally hardy and need some help to make it through a hard freeze.
Our first average freeze date has been moving a little later in recent decades and now sits around Dec. 2. The erratic nature of our winter season is also a challenge for many plants. December shouldn’t bring periods of weather suitable for shorts and flip-flops, but it sometimes can.
Plants develop maximum hardiness when temperatures drop gradually over time. A week of mild to warm days followed by a hard freeze is a recipe for serious plant injury.
When cold weather threatens, there are things we gardeners can do to protect plants from freeze injury.
Here are a few tips to help your plants through the few really cold spells we experience most winters.
Container plants
Plants in containers are especially susceptible. While the ground stays well above freezing during a typical freeze event here, the soil in a container gets almost as cold as the air temperature. Roots may be injured even when the above ground parts survive a cold snap.
One way to protect a container plant is to move it into a building on a cold night. A dolly with a strap to go around the container is a great way to move even large, heavy containers with ease, while avoiding a trip to your chiropractor later.
If moving the plants into a building is not practical, group them closely together in a protected location, such as up against the south side of your home. For added protection, cover them with a blanket or tarp for the night.
Protecting cold-tender perennials
Semi-tender perennials such as ginger, yellow bells (Tecoma), golden dewdrop (Duranta), Mexican heather and firebush can be protected by piling a thick blanket of shredded leaves over the base of the plant so that even if a freeze kills the top, the base will survive to resprout in the spring.
Bring out the covers
The best way to protect in-ground plants from a light freeze is to cover them with a thick plant cover fabric or blanket. If more than one night of protection is needed, remove the covers during the day to allow the sun to warm the soil and then cover them again late in the day.
Blankets keep us warm because they help contain the heat that our bodies produce. Plants do not produce any significant heat for the blanket or frost cover to hold in. When we cover plants, the heat we are trying to contain is in the soil. Therefore, the covers should go over the plants and down to the ground, rather than be wrapped around the plant and tied around the trunk. Those “landscape lollipops” don’t provide much, if any, protection. Use bricks, soil or some other weight to hold the cover against the soil, trapping the air inside.
You can create a temporary support for heavier covers using PVC pipe and fittings to build a box over the plants, or simply bend the PVC into an arch over the plant. I use 1/2-inch PVC to make arches down the row in my vegetable garden to extend the season. I also drive short sections of rebar into the soil to slip the PVC over to hold it in place.
A clear plastic cover sealed around the edges of the PVC hoop tunnel will create dead air space to hold the rising warmth of the soil on a cold night. Open the ends during sunny days to allow the excess heat to escape.
The gray PVC for protecting electrical circuits works well for larger plants, such as citrus trees, since it has a flared end allowing more than one section to be joined to create a larger arch.
Providing supplemental heat
When covering alone won’t provide enough protection, add a source of heat beneath the cover. A clamp light fixture with a 100- or 150-watt incandescent bulb or mechanic’s light fixture hung low in the canopy will give some added heat beneath the cover. It doesn’t have to stay warm underneath the cover, just above freezing.
Take precautions to avoid fire hazards and electric shorts, especially when dead grass or mulch is present. Also take care not to allow a hot light bulb to get too close to tender plant tissues such as the trunk or branches.
When a freeze is forecast, water the soil just moderately a day or two in advance if it hasn’t rained for a while. Drought-stressed plants are more susceptible to cold injury, and moist soil holds the warmth of the sun well, radiating it out slowly on a cold night.
For more information on protecting plants, look for Protecting Landscapes and Horticultural Crops from Frosts and Freezes at agrilifebookstore.org.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent for Brazos County, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan, Texas 77803. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!