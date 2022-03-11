SKIP RICHTER: Protect plants from winter's final freezes

This weekend’s forecast is for some freezing temperatures or very close to it. Our winter hardy vegetables, flowers and landscape plants should be fine, but tender new transplants and seedlings, especially of warm-season species, need some protection. Here are some tips for preparing for what we hope is the final freeze as well as other timely activities prior to spring’s arrival.

Protect new transplants

If you gambled by setting out tomatoes and other warm-season transplants already, take steps to protect them from these cold nights. Set two gallon or 2-liter containers full of water on each side of a transplant right up against the plant.

Cover with dense rowcover or clear plastic in late afternoon to hold in some of the soil’s warmth. If the containers are taller than the transplants, no support is needed, otherwise some type of support should be provided to hold the plastic above the transplants.

It can get too hot inside a clear plastic cover on a sunny day, so open it up a bit to prevent overheating, and close it again for the second potentially freezing night.

Protecting fruit blooms

If your fruit trees are blooming, your best hope is to cover the plant and provide heat beneath the cover. Place a tarp or a large sheet of 6 mil plastic over the tree, large enough for it to drape to the ground on all sides. Secure the edges with soil or some rocks or bricks. Then place a couple of heat lamps beneath the cover, shining down toward the ground but not touching the tree trunk or branches.

Fertilize young, established woody ornamentals

The roots of trees, shrubs and vines are active in early spring in our warm southern climate. Established plants in their first five years of growth will benefit from some extra nutrition applied early. Plants that have been in for only a few months need not be fertilized until April or May.

Spread 1-2 cups of a turf type fertilizer per inch of trunk diameter evenly throughout the area beneath the branch spread of the plant and rake it into the mulch or soil surface. Then water it in to provide an extra boost of nitrogen as these woody ornamentals begin their spring growth.

Clean up perennial herbs

Warmer temperatures are just around the corner and our perennial herbs will soon be sending out new growth. Shear them back now to remove dead branches and to shape the plants as desired. They’ll respond with fresh new growth to fill back in over the coming weeks.

Bare root or container grown

Now that winter is over, it is getting late for best results with bare roots plants. It is best to switch to container grown plants, so your new green investments have the best chance of surviving the demands of the upcoming hot summer season.

Prevent winter weeds from going to seed

Those cool-season lawn and garden weeds are beginning to bloom and set seeds now. Once they do, the postemergence weed control products are not very effective in most cases. Hand pull them now to prevent them from dropping those seeds and reduce future weed problems in your lawn and garden.

If hand pulling isn’t an option, mow them with a bagging attachment to remove and capture any seeds that might be present.

Fertilize cool-season vegetables and flowers

Fertilize broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, kale, collards, kohlrabi, lettuce, spinach, arugula and other cool-season veggies with a light scattering of a complete fertilizer that is raked and watered in lightly to keep them vigorous. Likewise, our cool-season color plants including pansies, viola, alyssum, stock, snapdragons, dianthus and ornamental cabbage and kale will benefit from the same nutritional boost.

Last call for tree trimming

Although most pruning is done in late winter you can still get some pruning done prior to the spring season when wound closure occurs at the fastest rate all year. Hire someone trained in proper pruning, such as an ISA-certified arborist, since bad pruning can ruin a tree for life!

Mark your calendar

The Brazos County Master Gardener Spring Plant Sale is Saturday, March 26 from 8-11 a.m. at the new AgriLife Extension office at 4153 County Park Court in Bryan (next to the Brazos County Tax Office). It will feature natives, perennials, shrubs, herbs, vegetables and bulbs. Proceeds fund public education programs.

Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension horticulture agent for Brazos County. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.