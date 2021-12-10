SKIP RICHTER: Protect plants during cold weather

Our winters are usually but a brief interruption in our long growing season. However, a hard freeze can put an end to an otherwise nice cool-season garden.

There are numerous marginally hardy plants such as Brazilian sky flower (Duranta), fig trees, yellow bells (Tecoma stans), Pride of Barbados, Satsuma orange, and kumquat that can make it through the winter if we can just get them through a hard freeze or two.

Last February, we were fortunate to have a snow cover that saved a lot of annuals and perennials, but snow isn’t something we can count on most years. Here are some steps to take to protect semi-hardy plants on nights when the temperature drops into the mid-to-low 20s.

Mucho mulch

A thick layer of spent hay, compost or shredded leaves over the soil surface can help protect the base of a tender plant during a brief winter cold snap.

A ring of wire mesh fencing encircling a perennial plant and filled with shredded leaves is an alternative technique. Then in spring, the wire is removed and the leaves are spread around the plant’s area as a nice surface mulch.

Protective covers