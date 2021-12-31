SKIP RICHTER: Prepare for colder weather ahead

Soil test new garden areas

If you are planning on turning a new area into a garden next spring, there is still time to have your soil tested. Go to http://soiltesting.tamu.edu for the submission form and instructions on how to correctly take and submit a sample. It is much easier to amend the soil according to the test results before planting than after.

Prepare garden beds for spring

Whenever the soil is dry enough to work, make needed nutrient amendments and add an inch of compost. Mix them in well and form beds for spring planting. If you wait until planting time, it is usually too rainy to work the soil.

Stockpile leaves for summer mulching

Leaf season will be ending soon but it’s good to have a supply on hand for mulching throughout the year. A space-saving technique is to shred them with a mower to reduce their volume and then store them in large circles of wire mesh in an out-of-the-way place. Contractor trash bags also can be used for a few months if kept out of direct sunlight.

Start a new Christmas cactus