SKIP RICHTER: Prepare for colder weather ahead

Our garden plants have been enjoying a vacation at a balmy tropical resort this fall and winter. That is about to change with the arrival of some freezing weather this weekend. Plants do best when gradually acclimated to cold over several weeks, but what usually happens is that we go from the low 80s to freezing temps almost overnight.
Here are some steps to take before the freeze arrives, along with a few other timely tips for your garden and landscape.
Protective freeze covers
When covering plants, drape the cover over the plant and secure it to the soil to allow soil warmth to rise and help warm the plant’s branches and leaves. Wrapping the top and tying the cover to the trunk creates “landscape lollipops” that won’t benefit from this natural protective heat source.
Protect marginally hardy plants
Marginally hardy plants such as ginger, firebush (Hamelia patens), Barbados pride (Caesalpinia), and Mexican heather benefit from a thick mulch cover to protect basal buds during a hard freeze.
Winter cleanup
After a hard freeze has killed the above-ground parts of perennials such as canna, ginger, lantana, salvia and some ferns, cut back the tops to a few inches above the soil. Then cover with a few inches of shredded leaves or other mulch materials for a tidy finish until they emerge fresh in the spring.
Soil test new garden areas
If you are planning on turning a new area into a garden next spring, there is still time to have your soil tested. Go to http://soiltesting.tamu.edu for the submission form and instructions on how to correctly take and submit a sample. It is much easier to amend the soil according to the test results before planting than after.
Prepare garden beds for spring
Whenever the soil is dry enough to work, make needed nutrient amendments and add an inch of compost. Mix them in well and form beds for spring planting. If you wait until planting time, it is usually too rainy to work the soil.
Stockpile leaves for summer mulching
Leaf season will be ending soon but it’s good to have a supply on hand for mulching throughout the year. A space-saving technique is to shred them with a mower to reduce their volume and then store them in large circles of wire mesh in an out-of-the-way place. Contractor trash bags also can be used for a few months if kept out of direct sunlight.
Start a new Christmas cactus
After the blooms are gone, break off a section with four or five joints, and insert the basal end into a pot of moderately moist potting soil. Place a plastic bag over the cutting and place it in a bright windowsill out of direct sunlight. The cutting should be rooted in three to four weeks.
Fruit orchard cleanup
Prune out dead and diseased branches in your fruit trees, vines and bushes. Remove any dried “mummies” of last season’s fruits including those on the soil surface. These are sources of infection for this spring’s crop. A little sanitation goes a long way toward reducing disease problems next season.
