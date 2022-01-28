SKIP RICHTER: Planting, trimming and treating before spring arrives

Late winter is an important time in the garden and landscape. While we may be tempted to wait for the arrival of spring, there are some key activities we need to attend to sooner rather than later. I’ll continue last week’s list with more timely activities.

Treat for scale insects

Scale insects are most effectively controlled on fruit trees, camellias, beautyberry, euonymus and other susceptible plants by dormant oil sprays applied in late winter, but before blooms and leaf buds emerge. When using oil sprays, complete coverage of all branch surfaces is critical for good control. Avoid oil sprays within a day or two of a freeze.

Trim liriope and cast iron plants

These evergreen mainstays of the southern landscape can become rather tattered and unattractive over time. Cut them back to a few inches high and soon fresh new growth will refill the area, providing a much more attractive planting.

Winter weeds in turf