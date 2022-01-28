SKIP RICHTER: Planting, trimming and treating before spring arrives

Late winter is an important time in the garden and landscape. While we may be tempted to wait for the arrival of spring, there are some key activities we need to attend to sooner rather than later. I’ll continue last week’s list with more timely activities.
Treat for scale insects
Scale insects are most effectively controlled on fruit trees, camellias, beautyberry, euonymus and other susceptible plants by dormant oil sprays applied in late winter, but before blooms and leaf buds emerge. When using oil sprays, complete coverage of all branch surfaces is critical for good control. Avoid oil sprays within a day or two of a freeze.
Trim liriope and cast iron plants
These evergreen mainstays of the southern landscape can become rather tattered and unattractive over time. Cut them back to a few inches high and soon fresh new growth will refill the area, providing a much more attractive planting.
Winter weeds in turf
Cool-season weeds have spent the past four months as small plants but will soon begin rapid growth. Hand-pulling is great for managing a few weeds here and there. If the problem is extensive, your options are to ignore and mow as you work to build turf density this year, or to spray with a post-emergence weed killer before they start to bloom and set seeds.
Plant onions now
Late winter is onion-planting time. Select pencil-sized sets and plant them 1 inch deep in a rich garden soil in a sunny location. Keep them growing vigorously with plenty of water and regular feeding. The larger the plant is when the lengthening days initiate bulbing, the larger the bulb will be.
Perennial bed cleanup
Clean up perennial beds that still have last season’s growth on them. Trim the freeze-killed tops back to a few inches above the soil. Then mulch the area to provide a nice fresh look and to deter weeds.
Check indoor plants for pests
Scale, mealybugs, aphids and whiteflies are among the pests that can attack our houseplants. Check your plants over periodically, looking for the pests or the sticky substances on the upper leaf surface that indicate their presence.
Early detection and treatment with an approved product are the most effective way to prevent a major outbreak.
Clean up ornamental clumping grasses
Clumping ornamental grasses such as Miscanthus, Muhly and Pennisetum can become less attractive over time as the old dead material is left to distract from the fresh new growth. Cut these clumps back to about a foot or less high. In spring, the new growth will emerge and fill in to form a beautiful plant.
Plant fruit and nut trees
Mid-to-late winter is the time to plant bare root fruit and nut trees. It is also a great time to plant container-grown fruit trees, shrubs and vines. Provide fruit plants a location with at least six hours of sun and good soil drainage to prevent waterlogged roots during rainy spells. Contact the Brazos County Extension Office prior to making your investment in plants for species and cultivars that perform well in this area, and ask whether a second variety is needed for pollination.