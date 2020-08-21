SKIP RICHTER: Plan and act now for fall landscape beauty

Trust me on this one. Fall is the best gardening season of the year. I’ve previously lauded the fall vegetable garden, but the same applies to the landscape. In a few weeks, the worst of summer heat begins to wane, and in a couple of months we actually get to enjoy some cool weather again.
That spring color show that fried and died in the hot, dry onslaught of summer is scheduled for an encore performance in fall. We gardeners can help make it better by taking action now to set the stage.
Let’s start with fall blooming shrubs and perennials. Your roses may be looking worse for wear now, but a light shearing followed by fertilizing and watering the area well can stimulate new growth that will produce a bounty of blooms in late September and October.
Perennial salvias also will benefit from a light shearing, watering and fertilizing, especially Cherry or Autumn sage (Salvia greggii), which is subshrub that can become sparse and unattractive if not sheared periodically to increase branching and maintain a compact form. Roses and salvias bloom on the terminals of new growth, so this late summer spa treatment will mean a more floriferous fall.
Cast iron plants and liriope can become less than lovely by late summer as well. You can prune out the ugly stalks from cast iron plants now by cutting them off just above the soil line or shear the whole planting back. If your liriope is unsightly, do the same to it. Follow this with a good soaking irrigation, and soon the new growth will be emerging for a fresh, healthy fall look.
A few weeks ago, I mentioned making a late summer planting of warm-season annuals such as marigolds, zinnias, petunias, Angelonia and others. While they may tolerate summer heat to varying degrees, they absolutely love fall’s mild conditions and will reward you with blooms right up until the first frost.
Check plants for pests, including spider mites, aphids, scale and caterpillars. Prompt action can protect foliage needed for carbohydrate production leading up the big fall bloom show.
The fall season is “planting prime time,” so it is wise to begin preparing the soil in landscape beds over the coming weeks for planting trees, shrubs and other woody ornamentals, as well as perennial flowers and herbs. Spread an inch or two of compost, and spade or rototill it into the soil. Proper soil preparation is the key to increasing your chance of a successful outcome.
Late summer is a good time to take an early morning stroll through the landscape to evaluate the plants. Those that are too wimpy to survive either die or are left barely alive and aesthetically unacceptable. Those that are well adapted and properly planted may also struggle through summer but will return again with the arrival of cooler temperatures and fall rains. Some are so well adapted that they seem to enjoy the infernal heat of summer and never look back, going strong all through the summer months.
Make a note of which plants are just too wimpy to take the heat. There are many wonderful choices for our region that can take our soils and climate. What changes might you consider for the upcoming fall planting season? Some plants need a little shade, while others prefer full sun. Which plants are adapted to this area but may need to be moved to another location?
What about the irrigation system? Is it watering efficiently, or are some areas dry while others receive enough water? An irrigation audit may be in order to save both money and plants too. What changes in irrigation should be planned before next summer
arrives?
Many area lawns are parched, and some have large areas of dead grass. St. Augustine is very shade tolerant and fairly water efficient in the shade but requires quite a bit of water in sunny areas. Drought-damaged turf will soon become a weedy lawn. Bermudagrass offers more drought tolerance but is not shade tolerant and has a bad habit of deciding our flower beds are where it prefers to live. Zoysiagrass is in between St. Augustine and Bermudagrass in each of these aspects, and all turf options that can survive drought still require water if they are to be kept pretty and green.
Areas that are difficult to water well or too shady for turfgrass to thrive may be better suited to a drought tolerant or shade loving groundcover, or a well mulched mixed plantings of perennials and shrubs appropriate to the amount of water and sunlight the area receives.
So, grab a cup of coffee and take advantage of the mild early morning hours to enjoy a stroll through your landscape to evaluate how things are going. Do a little shearing, fertilizing and watering as needed, and get ready to enjoy a gorgeous fall season and a more water efficient, summer tough landscape next year.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent for Brazos County, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan, Texas 77803. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.
