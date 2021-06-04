SKIP RICHTER: Pick hibiscus for blazing summer color

Few plants can match hibiscus for summer beauty. There is something about hibiscus blooms that is both dazzling and enchanting. They are a focal point in any tropical paradise, whether at a Caribbean resort or around your back patio.
Tropical hibiscus (Hibiscus rosa-sinensis) is gorgeous with its shiny leaves and dazzling blooms in numerous colors and shades. They may be one of the few plants that can distract from a gaudy plastic pink flamingo when it comes to catching our eye.
These tropical beauties can be a challenge to grow but can also do well if a few basic requirements are met. Plenty of sunlight is required for strong plants and lots of blooms. Provide them a soil mix with a generous portion of composted organic matter and great drainage. Keep the soil consistently moist, as drying conditions cause bud drop. Fertilize regularly during the growing season in light doses. Periodic pruning to shape plants and promote a more compact growth habit is advised.
A container is generally the best way to grow tropical hibiscus, as it increases the versatility in locations around the landscape and allows this frost-tender plant to be moved into a protected location over the winter if you choose to carry one over to the following spring.
Despite this flashy diva’s stunning appeal, my favorite hibiscus species are giant rose mallow or crimson-eyed rose mallow (Hibiscus moscheutos) with its “dinner plate” size blooms in red, white, pink and white with red streaks, and Texas Star hibiscus (Hibiscus coccineus) that comes in red- or white-flowered types. In addition to these two species there are other perennial hibiscus species, several of which have been used in various crosses with giant rose mallow to create new cultivars for our landscapes.
I love the perennial types because they offer huge blooms and are hardy in our area, dying back in winter and resprouting when the weather warms up considerably the following spring.
Giant rose mallows and Texas Star hibiscus are descendants of the native hibiscus found across the Gulf South states and eastern seaboard. They are among the most spectacular and easily grown plants in the summer landscape. Rich, moist soil and full sun bring the most vigorous growth, but these two perennial species are very accommodating and will tolerate light shade and even wet soil conditions for a period of time.
Each flower lasts a day before withering, but more buds open each day. If you want flowers for the evening, blossoms should be cut as soon as they are fully open in the morning and placed in the refrigerator until just before using them for a decoration. Following the refrigeration period, flowers should remain open for four hours or more.
For an evening table decoration, float one in a large round “fishbowl” container or open bowl. However, they need not be placed in water but can be set directly on a table to decorate it for an afternoon or evening party.
Perennial hibiscus can be grown in the ground or a large container, if you can maintain moist soil to prevent drought stress. Since most perennial hibiscus cultivars can reach 5 feet or more in height, I’d suggest using a dwarf type such as the Disco or Luna series for a container.
In addition to these compact cultivars, there are numerous larger cultivars for landscape beauty. The Texas Superstar selections Flare, Lord Baltimore and Moy Grande are a great place to start. Bred by the late Dr. Moy at the San Antonio Botanical Center, Moy Grande is a cross between the giant rose mallow hybrid cultivar Southern Belle and the species Hibiscus grandiflorus. It bears the largest hibiscus flowers on the planet, reaching 12 inches across.
Crossbreeding of giant rose mallow with a variety of other hibiscus species has recently expanded the color palate to include many exciting new cultivars.
Dariusz Malinowski at the Texas A&M AgriLife Center in Vernon developed the first blue perennial hibiscus and several hundred other breeding lines that are working their way through industry evaluation and selection. If you want to go beyond red-white-pink, some of these soon coming variations will knock your socks off.
Malinowski is also working to develop new types of tropical hibiscus. Check out the hibiscus breeding program at https://vernon.tamu.edu for more info and to see photos of his exciting new color lines.
The National Gardening Bureau has named 2021 the Year of the Hardy Hibiscus. With so many wonderful new cultivars to choose from don’t let the year go by without adding some perennial hibiscus to your landscape.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent for Brazos County, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan, Texas 77803. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.