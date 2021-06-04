SKIP RICHTER: Pick hibiscus for blazing summer color

Few plants can match hibiscus for summer beauty. There is something about hibiscus blooms that is both dazzling and enchanting. They are a focal point in any tropical paradise, whether at a Caribbean resort or around your back patio.

Tropical hibiscus (Hibiscus rosa-sinensis) is gorgeous with its shiny leaves and dazzling blooms in numerous colors and shades. They may be one of the few plants that can distract from a gaudy plastic pink flamingo when it comes to catching our eye.

These tropical beauties can be a challenge to grow but can also do well if a few basic requirements are met. Plenty of sunlight is required for strong plants and lots of blooms. Provide them a soil mix with a generous portion of composted organic matter and great drainage. Keep the soil consistently moist, as drying conditions cause bud drop. Fertilize regularly during the growing season in light doses. Periodic pruning to shape plants and promote a more compact growth habit is advised.

A container is generally the best way to grow tropical hibiscus, as it increases the versatility in locations around the landscape and allows this frost-tender plant to be moved into a protected location over the winter if you choose to carry one over to the following spring.