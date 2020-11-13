SKIP RICHTER: Persimmons offer ornamental and culinary rewards

I used to gather the wild and ripe-to-the-point-of-mushy fruits as I traveled around the countryside, carrying them with me for days in a small box on the seat of the pickup for road trip snacking. But I must say that grabbing a soft and orange-red wild persimmon and trying to visually assess whether it is still astringent or not can be a type of culinary Russian roulette.

The fruit’s astringency breaks down over time, but exposure for ethylene gas can also speed the breakdown. Placing persimmons in a plastic bag with ripe bananas, tomatoes or apples, which give off ethylene naturally, for 3-4 days can speed the process. Old-timers say you can put them in the freezer for a night and then allow them to thaw out slowly (once or twice), and after about 24 hours most of the astringency will be removed.

Asian persimmons

The much larger Asian persimmons (Diopsyros kaki), also known as Oriental or Japanese persimmons, are the fruits you typically find in the supermarket. These also are sold for home or commercial fruit production.