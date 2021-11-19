SKIP RICHTER: Ornamental grasses add graceful texture to landscapes

Landscaping is art. Our canvas is the property and our paints the many plants that we spread across the canvas. Beautiful landscapes feature various textures as broad foliage contrasts with fine-textured foliage to add interest to the picture we are creating.

Ornamental grasses provide fine, linear textures and graceful movement in the breeze. Many offer attractive seed heads, providing unique interest on a frosty winter morning. Here are a few ornamental grasses that do well in this area.

Fountain grassSome excellent choices include the low-growing dwarf fountain grass (Pennisetum alopecuroides), with its white bloom heads adorning the 2-3 feet mounds of foliage like fuzzy foxtails. The variety “Moudry” has black-tipped bloom heads. The dwarf variety “Little Bunny” stays under a foot in height.

Purple fountain grass (Pennisetum setaceum) has an upright growth habit to 4 feet tall with purple to green leaves and lighter purplish bloom heads that arch over gracefully in the wind. The more colorful “Fireworks” variety reaches 3 feet in height with burgundy/hot pink leaves with white striping near the base. Both of these are only marginally hardy in this area.