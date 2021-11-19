SKIP RICHTER: Ornamental grasses add graceful texture to landscapes

Landscaping is art. Our canvas is the property and our paints the many plants that we spread across the canvas. Beautiful landscapes feature various textures as broad foliage contrasts with fine-textured foliage to add interest to the picture we are creating.
Ornamental grasses provide fine, linear textures and graceful movement in the breeze. Many offer attractive seed heads, providing unique interest on a frosty winter morning. Here are a few ornamental grasses that do well in this area.
Fountain grassSome excellent choices include the low-growing dwarf fountain grass (Pennisetum alopecuroides), with its white bloom heads adorning the 2-3 feet mounds of foliage like fuzzy foxtails. The variety “Moudry” has black-tipped bloom heads. The dwarf variety “Little Bunny” stays under a foot in height.
Purple fountain grass (Pennisetum setaceum) has an upright growth habit to 4 feet tall with purple to green leaves and lighter purplish bloom heads that arch over gracefully in the wind. The more colorful “Fireworks” variety reaches 3 feet in height with burgundy/hot pink leaves with white striping near the base. Both of these are only marginally hardy in this area.
Two additional Pennisetums have earned Texas “Superstar” status from Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension. “Princess Caroline” Napier grass reaches 4-6 feet with a deep burgundy/purple color in full sunlight. It doesn’t seed out the ornamental seed heads but is a stunning specimen plant that is a dependable perennial.
If you want a tall grass plant for a low windbreak by midsummer, “Black Stockings” Napier grass reaches 8-12 feet tall with purple-green leaves, and established plants have been surprisingly hardy here.
Muhly grass
Gulf muhly (Muhlenbergia capillaris), commonly planted in this area, forms 12-18 inch plants that take center stage in late summer through fall as tall, wispy bloom heads reach 3-4 feet tall. The bloom heads appear dark purplish from the sunny side and really light up with a bright pinkish ruby color when backlit.
Lindheimer muhly, a native grass and Texas “Superstar,” forms dense clumps 3-4 feet tall with bluish-green foliage and narrow flower stalks extending another foot above the foliage.
Bamboo muhly (Muhlenbergia dumosa) stands tall with large, fine-textured bloom heads that reach to 6 feet or more in height, giving the entire plant a soft, wispy, light green arching mound. In winter, the stalks turn straw-colored for a nice winter feature.
Maiden grass
Miscanthus sinensis is perhaps the favorite of all ornamental grasses. Maiden grass (Miscanthus sinensis “Gracillimus”) forms 5-foot mounds of long, narrow foliage. In late summer, bloom heads appear above the foliage, providing beauty and graceful movement with the slightest breeze. Left over winter, the tan foliage and seed heads add interest to the winter landscape.
Other Miscanthus options include zebra grass (M. sinensis “Zebrinus”) and Porcupine grass (M. sinensis “Strictus”) with yellowish bands across the narrow, green foliage. Silver grass (M. sinensis “Variegatus”) has white and green stripes running lengthwise down the foliage. For tighter spaces, M. sinensis “Little Kitten” forms a tidy mound just over a foot high, and M. sinensis “Adagio” is a little larger, reaching 2-3 feet tall.
One more grass ...
Inland sea oats (Chasmanthium latifolium), a Texas native, prefers a shady location. Its seed heads look like oats, dangling from beautiful arching stems that also make nice additions to dried arrangements.
These are just a few of the many wonderful ornamental grasses that can add perennial beauty to the landscape. Consider adding some to your place. Most need full to half-day sun. Care amounts to trimming the plants down to 6-12 inches high in late winter, prior to the onset of new growth.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension horticulture agent for Brazos County. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.