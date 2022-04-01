SKIP RICHTER: Orchestrate a symphony of blooms through the seasons

In spring we have many beautiful blooming plants to bring a symphony of color to our landscapes. When the blazing hot summer season arrives, most landscapes become a sea of green, and the symphony becomes a few scattered solo performances. Despite this narrowing of our color options, we can orchestrate a landscape that provides ongoing color throughout summer and fall.

The fastest, most versatile way to add color any time of the year is with annual bedding plants. You can make two, three or even four color changes to a flower bed over the course of a year. But due to the additional labor and expense of several changeouts, most people limit their annual bedding plant color to smaller areas or a strip in front of perennials and shrubs.

Herbaceous perennials offer ongoing returns on your landscape investment but tend to only bloom in a certain time of the year, and sometimes for a short period of time. Combining these perennials with annuals and some perennials that bloom at other times can extend the color show in an area. This chronological color coordination requires some thoughtful planning to achieve the desired results.

Among the numerous great perennial color options: Turk’s cap, plumbago, perennial hibiscus, Esperanza or yellow bells, lantana, red bird of paradise (Caesalpinia pulcherrima), golden dewdrop or skyflower, and numerous salvias. All are prized for their dependable, long-lasting color contributions.

When late summer transitions to fall, confederate rose hibiscus (Hibiscus mutabilis), fall aster, Mexican mint marigold, copper canyon daisy and Mexican bush sage steal the show.

These are but a few of the many perennials for designing months of color into your landscapes. Naturalizing bulbs can help fill in across the calendar as well.

We are fortunate to have some woody ornamental trees, vines, shrubs and subshrubs that can provide additional seasonal color. They make a good foundation for a landscape design to which annual and perennial color can be added.

Spring blooming woodies for our area include redbud, spirea, flowering quince, Texas mountain laurel, once-blooming roses, wisteria, Carolina jessamine and crossvine. Fringetree, Mexican plum, coral honeysuckle, confederate jasmine and many repeat-blooming roses are staples for spring-to-fall landscape blooms.

Thryallis may be the longest bloomer in the orchestra. This “some years shrub, some years perennial” begins in spring and doesn’t quite stop making music until the arrival of a fall freeze!

When summer arrives, chaste tree or vitex, butterfly bush (Buddleia), althea or rose of Sharon, Texas sage or cenizo, oleander and crape myrtles join in the show. As the summer transitions toward fall, flowering senna or cassia enters the symphony like a sudden trumpet blast as its yellow blooms cover the dark green foliage.

There are many more plants that can be included in the orchestration of a year full of color in our landscapes. Take a stroll through your property and consider where current plantings will give color in spring, summer and fall. Consider what plants might be good to add here and there to add interest and beauty, especially during summer’s annual “sea of green.”

Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension horticulture agent for Brazos County. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.