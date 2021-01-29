SKIP RICHTER: Now is the time to prune with purpose

Shearing all shrubs: While such technique is good for a hedge, many of our shrubs do better when entire shoots are removed back to where they join another branch or in some cases to the ground. Look up the difference between a thinning cut and a heading cut. Most of the time, thinning cuts are the best choice. This is the case with fruit trees and bushes, and for virtually all blooming landscape ornamentals.

Letting hedges get top heavy: Evergreen hedges in your landscape will tend to grow outward at the top. You need to shear this back to vertical side walls or even a little narrower at the top. If not, the broad top will shade out the lower interior of the plant, and instead of a wall of foliage you end up with more of an umbrella of foliage and a see-through lower section.

Cutting flush against the trunk or leaving stubs: Make your cuts back to just barely outside the branch collar, the raised ridge where a branch joins the trunk. Cut too close to the trunk, and you make a much larger wound that is much slower to close over. Cut too far out, and you leave a stub that will just die and prevent wound closure. A good general guide is to notice where the branch starts to get wider as is joins the trunk and cut it off at that point.