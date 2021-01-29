SKIP RICHTER: Now is the time to prune with purpose

Mid to late winter is a good time to prune many of our deciduous landscape shrubs and trees, as well as our fruit plants. When you prune, have a goal in mind and a purpose for each cut you make.
Training is the process of building the basic structure of the plant for the first 3-5 years through well-planned pruning that creates a basic shape or structural form. The pruning cuts you do or don’t make during this time will have a great impact on the rest of the plant’s life. If trained correctly, pruning in subsequent years primarily serves the purpose of maintaining a strong form or in the case of fruit plants a productive plant.
There are many online resources from AgriLife Extension and the Texas Forest Service to guide you in your pruning tasks. Contact your county AgriLife Extension office for additional guidance.
Having advised residents on plant care for years, I’ve seen the good, the bad and the ugly when it comes to pruning. Here are a few common pruning mistakes people make.
Pruning ornamental trees and shrubs that only bloom in the spring: Spring bloomers set buds in mid- to late summer for the following year’s show. This includes plants like forsythia, azaleas, spirea, flowering quince and “once blooming” roses. Wait to prune them until after they bloom to avoid cutting away this spring’s bloom buds.
Shearing all shrubs: While such technique is good for a hedge, many of our shrubs do better when entire shoots are removed back to where they join another branch or in some cases to the ground. Look up the difference between a thinning cut and a heading cut. Most of the time, thinning cuts are the best choice. This is the case with fruit trees and bushes, and for virtually all blooming landscape ornamentals.
Letting hedges get top heavy: Evergreen hedges in your landscape will tend to grow outward at the top. You need to shear this back to vertical side walls or even a little narrower at the top. If not, the broad top will shade out the lower interior of the plant, and instead of a wall of foliage you end up with more of an umbrella of foliage and a see-through lower section.
Cutting flush against the trunk or leaving stubs: Make your cuts back to just barely outside the branch collar, the raised ridge where a branch joins the trunk. Cut too close to the trunk, and you make a much larger wound that is much slower to close over. Cut too far out, and you leave a stub that will just die and prevent wound closure. A good general guide is to notice where the branch starts to get wider as is joins the trunk and cut it off at that point.
Waiting too long to make a pruning decision: A young tree with a double trunk needs you to choose one or the other — now. In time, the competing trunks will push against each other, and a windstorm will split the unhappy union in two. Delaying the decision just results in a more difficult decision and a much larger wound that is slow to close over. The same is true for most pruning decisions. Make the cuts when the branches are small, and you can remove them with loppers. A chain saw cut is usually an admission of guilt that a good decision should have been made long ago.
Not using the “3-cut method” when removing a large limb:
If you try to remove a large branch with one cut, it will end up stripping away the bark and leaving a very ugly wound that may never full close. There are numerous diagrams online that show you how to do this with three cuts.
Not training fruit trees correctly: Fruit tree training begins at planting, and the first three years are critical to create a strong structure that captures maximum sunlight and bears bountiful crops. Fruit pruning continues in summer with removal of sucker shoots from the trunk and vigorous upright watersprouts from branches that will shade out the interior of the tree, resulting in fruit only on the tops of the tree and you harvesting from a ladder.
Crape murder: Just say no. Crape myrtles need very little pruning once they are trained to a good structure. Why we hack them back like no other landscape tree or shrub is beyond me. It destroys their beautiful branch form. I don’t care if “everyone is doing it.” Remember what our parents said when we tried that as an excuse? Crapes come in every size from 3’ to 30’ tall. Purchase the size you want, and you won’t be tempted to assault it on an annual basis.
So do some self-education on pruning before heading outside with tools in hand. Your landscape and orchard plants will be more beautiful and productive for years to come.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent for Brazos County, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan, Texas 77803. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.