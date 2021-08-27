SKIP RICHTER: More common gardening myths

However, the devil, as always, is in the details. Most plants included in the NASA study had little to no effect on removing the handful of compounds studied (among the numerous pollutants in our air).

In a small, enclosed chamber, the presence of a few houseplant species made a positive impact on certain compounds. But in additional studies, when they removed all of a plant’s leaves before putting it in the chamber, they had almost the same result, indicating that soil microbes in the pots were accounting for much of the benefits.

Considering the thousands of cubic feet of air space in a home, any slight positive effect from a few houseplants becomes almost insignificant. According to John Girman, former senior science adviser at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Indoor Air Division, a 1,500-square-foot home would need 680 plants to accomplish the selected benefits found in the NASA study. Tarzan would certainly feel at home!

Nevertheless, there is a growing mountain of research pointing to the psychological and cognitive benefits of having plants around us. They beautify our homes, promote a sense of well-being and are beautiful, too.