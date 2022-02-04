SKIP RICHTER: Making houseplants feel at home

The plants we call houseplants are often native to the understory layers of tropical rainforests where they thrive in the moist, humid, low light environment. People have chosen these plants to bring indoors because they are among the few plants that can survive in the low light, indoor environment — not because they necessarily like it indoors.
Whether the plants call the jungle floor or some other environment home, understanding the environment they prefer can help you make them “feel at home” in your house.
The indoor environment
The typical indoor environment has very low light intensity. Houseplants differ significantly in their light needs. A plant in less than enough light will gradually go downhill. Under minimally sufficient lighting it will survive but not grow very much. In winter, light levels are often even lower, adding to the stress on plants.
The indoor air typically has low humidity. Some houseplants benefit from measures to increase the humidity around them. Place trays filled with gravel and water among the plants, and group plants together to help create a humid environment.
Temperature fluctuations are also stressful to plants. Locations beneath heat and air conditioning vents can be problematic.
Avoid sudden changes in light
Sudden, wide fluctuations in light intensity can also cause problems. Plant leaf tissues change slowly to adjust to the light intensity of their environment. A plant grown in low light will be more efficient and sensitive to light than the same species grown in higher intensity light.
If you abruptly move a plant growing in low light to a high light environment, especially direct sun, it can sunburn or scorch, while the same species grown in high light may not be affected.
Moving plants from high to low light will result either in gradual decline, or in the case of some plants like Ficus, sudden leaf drop. These factors are important to remember when bringing your plants indoors for the winter. It’s best to gradually acclimate them to a very bright indoor location.
Too much of a good thing
Overwatering kills more plants than does underwatering. Overwatering deprives the roots of oxygen and promotes root rot. Most plants should be watered thoroughly and not watered again until the growing mix has begun to dry out. You can tell by picking up a plant if it has very moist or dry soil, or stick a sharpened pencil down into the soil. If it comes out with soil sticking to the wood or moisture darkening the wood, no watering is needed.
Some such as African violets do well in a continually moist — but not soggy wet — growing mix. Wicks draw water up from a reservoir underneath the plant to provide a gradual, constant supply and eliminate the need for frequent watering.
The winter season
Houseplants do not grow as vigorously in winter. Cooler temperatures in some home locations and lower light intensity result in slower growth. They therefore need less water and fertilizer than in the summer months.
These comments have been generalizations that apply to most plants. However, each plant species is different. So learn about what each of your plants needs so you can both be happy with the results!
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension horticulture agent for Brazos County. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.