SKIP RICHTER: Making houseplants feel at home

Avoid sudden changes in light

Sudden, wide fluctuations in light intensity can also cause problems. Plant leaf tissues change slowly to adjust to the light intensity of their environment. A plant grown in low light will be more efficient and sensitive to light than the same species grown in higher intensity light.

If you abruptly move a plant growing in low light to a high light environment, especially direct sun, it can sunburn or scorch, while the same species grown in high light may not be affected.

Moving plants from high to low light will result either in gradual decline, or in the case of some plants like Ficus, sudden leaf drop. These factors are important to remember when bringing your plants indoors for the winter. It’s best to gradually acclimate them to a very bright indoor location.

Too much of a good thing