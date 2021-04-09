SKIP RICHTER: Make room for melons this year

French Charentais melons do not slip from the vine and should be cut leaving about an inch of vine attached. They also have a rich aromatic fragrance when ripe.

Watermelons also do not detach from the vine when ripe nor do they have a distinct fragrance. When watermelons are grown on the ground, the spot where the fruit sits will change from green to cream-colored when ripe.

When growing on a trellis, watch the curly tendril where the melon attaches to the vine as it will dry up when the melon is ripe. The ripe fruit develops a more dull, more hollow sound when thumped. Thumping to determine ripeness is not an exact science as the sound of various sizes and shapes of watermelons will vary somewhat.

Creative melon spaces

Growing vertical expands the possibilities of growing melons in the landscape. A privacy fence in a sunny location can become a productive melon patch. Melons can also be grown adjacent to a patio or deck by planting them in a small bed beside the patio and using the trellis to create an outdoor wall to the patio or deck area.