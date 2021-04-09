SKIP RICHTER: Make room for melons this year

There is nothing like a vine-ripened melon picked right from your own garden. Bite into a slice of sweet juicy watermelon on a hot July day or savor the flavor and aroma of a vine ripe muskmelon or French Charentais melon and it’s love at first bite.
Lack of space
Many gardeners have avoided growing melons because of the space required by the sprawling vines. Vertical growing allows almost any gardener to find a space for melons. Melons on a trellis take up no more than a 2-3 foot wide “footprint” of garden space. Trellising also minimizes foliage disease problems by improving air circulation.
Melon culture
Melons leaves need sun to make carbohydrates and without at least 6 hours yields will suffer and flavor will be disappointing. The plants grow best in a well-drained soil, so if drainage is marginal build up raised beds.
April is a great time to plant melons as the soil is warming up now. Prior to planting, work 1/2 cup of a complete fertilizer into the soil in a 2-foot wide and 10-foot long bed down the trellised row. If using an organic product, double the rate.
Plant two seeds every 3 feet for muskmelons or 4 feet for watermelons. Thin to one plant in each location a week or so after the plants emerge.
After the vines have reached 6-8 inches long, apply another half cup of fertilizer per 10 feet of trellis row in a shallow trench about 4 inches away from the plants. Melons can take our summer heat but need moist soil to grow and bear well.
Trellising the vines
Melon trellises can be made of many different materials if they are strong. My favorite trellis material is livestock panels attached to steel posts driven into the ground.
Melons are poor climbers so every few days orient the vines up the trellis to create a solid fill of vines and foliage. In good growing conditions, you’ll find the vines reach the top of the trellis fairly rapidly and can be allowed to grow back downward again.
Supporting the fruit
Muskmelons require support as they can detach from the vine and fall to the ground as they ripen. French Charentais melons and watermelons don’t detach but can grow large enough to pull the vine off of the trellis.
You can fashion slings to support the fruits from various materials including hosiery, produce netting or sections of cloth. A trellis with supported melons growing on it is quite a conversation piece…like your neighbors needed something to talk about anyway.
Harvest tips
It is important to harvest your melons at the proper time for optimum flavor and sweetness.
Muskmelons are the types with a netted fruit surface. As they ripen, the point where the vine attaches to the fruit begins to crack away. Most gardeners prefer to leave them until they reach the point where it detaches with a slight pull for the sweetest fruit and top quality. A ripe muskmelon fruit also gives off a rich aromatic smell.
French Charentais melons do not slip from the vine and should be cut leaving about an inch of vine attached. They also have a rich aromatic fragrance when ripe.
Watermelons also do not detach from the vine when ripe nor do they have a distinct fragrance. When watermelons are grown on the ground, the spot where the fruit sits will change from green to cream-colored when ripe.
When growing on a trellis, watch the curly tendril where the melon attaches to the vine as it will dry up when the melon is ripe. The ripe fruit develops a more dull, more hollow sound when thumped. Thumping to determine ripeness is not an exact science as the sound of various sizes and shapes of watermelons will vary somewhat.
Creative melon spaces
Growing vertical expands the possibilities of growing melons in the landscape. A privacy fence in a sunny location can become a productive melon patch. Melons can also be grown adjacent to a patio or deck by planting them in a small bed beside the patio and using the trellis to create an outdoor wall to the patio or deck area.
Gardeners in apartments and town houses without a spot of earth in which to garden can select a large container such as a half whiskey barrel and, along with some trellis material, create a melon patch on a sunny balcony or driveway. Use a quality potting mix for the container rather than garden soil and make sure the container drains well.
Container-grown melons will require more frequent watering and fertilizing to produce well since their root zone is limited.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent for Brazos County, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan, Texas 77803. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.