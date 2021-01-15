SKIP RICHTER: Make room for fruit in your landscape

Here in Brazos County we average around chilling 600 hours in the winter. The actual number may vary 100 hours more or less than that depending on the year. If you plant a variety with a lower requirement, it may be blooming in February and your crop will likely be lost to freeze damage. If you choose one with a significantly higher requirement, it may be very slow to leaf out in spring and fail to produce a crop that year.

Some types of fruit — including peaches, figs, strawberries, persimmons, blackberries, true grapes, some blueberries, a few muscadines and a few plums — are self-fruitful. That is, they don’t require a second variety for cross pollination. However, other types of fruit, including apples, pears, most older muscadine varieties, most blueberries and most plums, require a second variety to set a good crop of fruit.

Always check before buying the plants to insure you have compatible varieties for cross pollination when required. You wouldn’t want your prize fruit plants to become members of the lonely hearts club. Also check that the variety does well in this climate.

Diseases and pests