SKIP RICHTER: Light up landscapes with cool-season colors

The recent mild temperatures and sunny weather have been an inspiration to get back outdoors for some fall gardening and landscaping activities. The first frost, which generally arrives this month, will take out our warm-season flowers, but we have a cast of cool-season annuals ready to take center stage, providing landscape color from late fall through spring.
Pansies are a cool-season favorite with excellent cold hardiness. The bicolored forms are interesting when viewed up close, such as in a large container on the patio. I find that the solid-colored blossoms are preferred when a mass of color is desired, and especially when viewed at a distance.
Violas, a smaller flowered cousin of pansies, are equally cold hardy. I prefer them over pansies since their smaller blooms seem to hold up better after a rain and they just keep blooming up a storm, filling their planting area with a mass of color. There are numerous colors available for creating the perfect blend. Whatever your alma mater, you can probably find violas to color your beds with the school colors.
Early to mid-November is prime time to plant pansies and violas to avoid the warm days that we often experience in early fall but still give them time to establish well before freezing weather slows growth.
Snapdragons have been a garden mainstay since before Grandma planted her first seed. They are easy to grow, and they come in a wide variety of colors and plant heights, ranging from compact bedding plants to tall types suitable for brightening the indoors on an otherwise gray winter day.
If you have kids around, they will enjoy being shown a close look at the flower and how it got its name. The bottom “lip” of the blossom will pull down and then snap back when released; if you squeeze the sides of the bloom, the “dragon’s jaw” will drop open.
Snapdragons are not as cold hardy as pansies and violas but respond well to being cut back and fertilized in early spring to bring on new growth and blooms.
Calendula, also known as pot marigold, is another great cool-season flower. Available in yellow and orange flower colors, they have a hardiness level similar to snapdragons.
Dianthus, also called pinks, are close to pansies in cold hardiness. Sometimes called “Sweet William,” they offer blossom colors in the white-pink-red range. However, breeders have been busy crossing species and creating new options such as my current favorite, the Amazon series, which provides bloom spikes that rise to 18 to 36 inches tall, making great cut flowers. The blooms are in clusters forming “bouquets” atop the upright stalks.
Alyssum creates billows of tiny white blooms, although a pink and a lavender form are sometimes available. It works especially well as a carpet in front of other taller flowers, or around a container spilling over the edges. Be ready to cover the plants when a very hard freeze is forecast.
Ornamental kale and cabbage are very cold hardy, offering foliage colors in magenta, blue-green and white. In spring, some types of ornamental kale will “bolt,” sending up a tall, airy flower stalk with a spray of yellow flowers, adding a very attractive and unusual twist to the flower bed.
Dusty miller, another cold hardy bedding plant grown for its silvery gray foliage, make a great choice for combining with alyssum and violas in shades of dark and sky blue.
Cyclamen plants make beautiful container or bedding plants. They can survive a fairly hard freeze, but the blooms may be damaged when temps fall below freezing.
If all these bloomin’ beauties are not enough of a reason to plant cool-season flowers, consider also that the blooms of pansies, violas, and calendula are edible, making them a great way to garnish a salad or decorate a plate.
Whatever species you choose for your cool-season color beds, keep the following growing tips in mind:
• Full sun is best for most flowers because sunlight is needed to make carbohydrates, which make blooms.
• Drainage is very important. In the winter, we often experience soggy conditions that can lead to root rots. Plant on raised beds if you have the least doubt about drainage.
• Mix a few inches of compost into the soil before planting to improve internal drainage, aeration and a very slow release of nutrients over time.
• Fertilize before planting and every few weeks in small doses. These cool-season flowers put a lot of energy into blooming, and a light fertilizing can boost vigor and result in more blooming.
The fall through winter season can be a beautiful one in your landscape. Make plans to light up your landscape beds and containers with some of these dependable cool season performers.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent for Brazos County, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan, Texas 77803. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.
