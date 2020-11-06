SKIP RICHTER: Light up landscapes with cool-season colors

If you have kids around, they will enjoy being shown a close look at the flower and how it got its name. The bottom “lip” of the blossom will pull down and then snap back when released; if you squeeze the sides of the bloom, the “dragon’s jaw” will drop open.

Snapdragons are not as cold hardy as pansies and violas but respond well to being cut back and fertilized in early spring to bring on new growth and blooms.

Calendula, also known as pot marigold, is another great cool-season flower. Available in yellow and orange flower colors, they have a hardiness level similar to snapdragons.

Dianthus, also called pinks, are close to pansies in cold hardiness. Sometimes called “Sweet William,” they offer blossom colors in the white-pink-red range. However, breeders have been busy crossing species and creating new options such as my current favorite, the Amazon series, which provides bloom spikes that rise to 18 to 36 inches tall, making great cut flowers. The blooms are in clusters forming “bouquets” atop the upright stalks.

Alyssum creates billows of tiny white blooms, although a pink and a lavender form are sometimes available. It works especially well as a carpet in front of other taller flowers, or around a container spilling over the edges. Be ready to cover the plants when a very hard freeze is forecast.