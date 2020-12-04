SKIP RICHTER: Leaf season is upon us in Texas

These nutrients are taken up in varying amounts as the plant needs them to build plant cells and structures, process carbohydrates and a host of other critical functions. In many ways, leaves are the perfect fertilizer, since their nutrient ratios are very close to what plants need to grow, with the exception of nitrogen, which tends to not stick around long.

Those leaves on your lawn are a natural, organic source of nutrients for your landscape, with a more complete blend than you’ll ever purchase in a bag. If you bag leaves and grass clippings for curbside pickup, you’re just “renting” the fertilizer you applied this year and also giving away nutrients from your soil to be hauled away.

In natural settings like forests and meadows, we see the leaf cycle operating in a wonderful, plant-enhancing system. Leaves drop and collect as mulch, protecting soil from crusting, erosion, temperature extremes, drying out and compaction. In time they decompose, slowly releasing their nutrients to growing plants.

No one fertilizes or mulches the forest. No one bags it, either. You can put this natural cycle to work for you in your home lawn and landscape.

Mow leaves