SKIP RICHTER: Landscapes thriving from the rain

The new plant will soon be well on its way to a fall crop. You can also tip layer into a container for transplanting in another location.

Prepare for fall vegetablesThis is a good time to plant pepper, eggplant and cucumbers for fall. Squash, bush beans and potatoes will go in next month. Take time to prep soil now for a more bountiful fall harvest. Remove weeds, especially bermudagrass and nutsedge. Add an inch of compost and mix it in well.

Finish with a mulch over the soil surface to deter weed seeds and protect the soil until you’re ready to plant.

Fruit trees getting ready for next spring

Fruit trees set next year’s fruit buds from mid-to-late summer through early fall. Leaf diseases, insect damage, drought and shading of the interior will reduce next year’s crop.

Prune out shoots originating from the base of the trunk and vigorous upright shoots from the main branches to allow light into the lower canopy to promote fruit development in these areas.

Remove blackberry canes after harvest