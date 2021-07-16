SKIP RICHTER: Landscapes thriving from the rain

Landscapes and gardens are thriving in all the rain we’ve been having. Timely attention to some weekend activities can keep them looking and producing their best.
Stop shearing fall-blooming perennials
Late summer- and fall-blooming perennials like Mexican bush sage, mountain sage, Mexican mint marigold, copper canyon daisy and fall aster should not be sheared after mid-July to give them time to grow and set bloom buds on the ends of the new growth. If plants lack vigor, after shearing sprinkle a little fertilizer around the plants and water it in to give them a boost.
Plant fall tomatoes
Now is the time to plant tomato transplants for the fall garden. Transplants are usually scarce in garden centers in summer, so here is another option.
If you still have old tomato vines, try “tip layering” a few to start new plants. Take the end 12 inches of a vine and slosh it around vigorously in a bucket of water to dislodge spider mites.
Scoop out a shovelful of soil near a plant and bury a section of the vine, leaving about 6 inches of the end sticking up out of the soil. Keep the spot moist and it will quickly develop roots.
After 10 to 14 days, cut the connection to the mother plants and remove the old mother plant along with its diseased leaves and spider mites.
The new plant will soon be well on its way to a fall crop. You can also tip layer into a container for transplanting in another location.
Prepare for fall vegetablesThis is a good time to plant pepper, eggplant and cucumbers for fall. Squash, bush beans and potatoes will go in next month. Take time to prep soil now for a more bountiful fall harvest. Remove weeds, especially bermudagrass and nutsedge. Add an inch of compost and mix it in well.
Finish with a mulch over the soil surface to deter weed seeds and protect the soil until you’re ready to plant.
Fruit trees getting ready for next spring
Fruit trees set next year’s fruit buds from mid-to-late summer through early fall. Leaf diseases, insect damage, drought and shading of the interior will reduce next year’s crop.
Prune out shoots originating from the base of the trunk and vigorous upright shoots from the main branches to allow light into the lower canopy to promote fruit development in these areas.
Remove blackberry canes after harvest
Blackberry shoots, called “canes,” only bloom and fruit once for most varieties. After harvest, remove the canes that bore fruit this year by cutting them off at the ground. The remaining canes that emerged this year will fruit next year. Removing old canes will keep your patch tidy and help prevent the development of a bramble thicket, where neither man nor beast dares to tread!
Prevent late-season scale insect outbreaks
Watch for scale infestations on ornamental trees and shrubs, as well as fruit trees.
These insects can build up over the summer if left unchecked. Summer oil sprays directed to the patches of scale insects on branches and minimizing foliage contact can help keep them under control until late winter, when dormant oils can be used.
Rejuvenate summer-blooming shrubs
To keep chaste tree (Vitex), butterfly bush (Buddleja) and crape myrtle blooming well, trim back spent blooms to prevent the plant from expending energy on seed production.
If butterfly bushes are getting too large and gangly, shear them back by a third and then provide a little water and fertilizer to stimulate regrowth and additional attractive bloom cycles.
Maintain hedge shape
Hedges are determined to get “top heavy,” putting more growth on a spreading top than in the lower regions of the hedge. Regular shearing to keep the tops no wider than the base will ensure that light reaches into the lower parts of the plant. This helps maintain a dense covering of foliage throughout the hedge from top to bottom.
Hold the shears
on spring bloomers
Spring-blooming shrubs, vines and trees including spirea; flowering quince; azalea; roses that only bloom in spring; wisteria; ornamental peach, pear, redbud and fringe trees shouldn’t be pruned from mid-summer on or next year’s bloom will be reduced.
School gardening workshop
Teachers and parents from public, private and home schools interested in learning about ways to build a school garden or use gardening in youth education are invited to participate in a free online Zoom seminar, July 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Topics include vegetable gardening, creating insectary gardens, plant propagation activities for youth, and Texas A&M AgriLife’s award-winning Junior Master Gardener program and resources. Space is limited, so register soon at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/school-youth-gardening-program-tickets-161129571887.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension horticulture agent for Brazos County. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.