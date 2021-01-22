SKIP RICHTER: Landscape trees are a long-term investment

Prepare for planting

Trim off any broken roots on bare-root trees. Container-grown trees almost always have some roots circling the container and may also have circling roots in the interior from when it was growing in a smaller container. These roots don’t anchor the tree well and tend to not venture out into the surrounding soil as fast.

Now, this isn’t for the faint of heart, but you need to cut those circling roots. They will start to send out new roots in a few weeks, resulting in a much better established tree much sooner. Also, as a circling root grows in diameter and the trunk grows in diameter over the coming years, it can end up strangling the base of the trunk, resulting in significant problems.

Proper planting is important

Dig the planting hole only as deep as the root system, so the topmost root is at the soil line. Digging deeper will result in the soil settling, leaving the tree too deep. Dig the hole 2-3 times as wide as the width of the container so the new roots have loosened soil. An alternative to the extra digging is to push a spading fork into the ground and pull back just enough to loosen the soil all around the planting hole.