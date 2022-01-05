SKIP RICHTER: January is the best time to begin spring gardening

This is the time of the year that we dream about the upcoming spring season when we’ll have the best ever!
There are so many new species and cultivars of plants to bloom and bear in our gardens that we simply must try out this year. It is time to begin growing transplants for setting out in spring, and most of the newest cultivars are available only by seed.
There is something about seeds that symbolizes everything great about gardening. Gardeners are optimists at heart. These tiny dry, dead balls or flakes in a seed packet appear as the detritus of now deceased plant matter but hold in them the promise of a new season. Place one beneath the soil, provide some warmth and moisture and in time life emerges. With a little care it will soon bring a harvest of foliage, fruits or flowers to what is now barren, cold soil.
January is when spring gardening begins. Starting seeds indoors is our initial investment in this spring’s garden. If children or grandchildren are around, it is a great way to sprout an interest in growing things. It is also a wonderful opportunity for some great conversation about life in general. Analogies abound.
Indoor seed planting is therapy time. When I slow down to the simple task of starting seeds and tending new seedlings time slows down, life’s challenges start to untangle and a lot of things come into a clearer perspective. Seeds are therapeutic indeed.
Simple seed starting flats with clear covers are readily available at garden centers and online. Some even include a warming mat to provide a little bottom heat. Then purchase a seed starting mix for best results.
If you don’t want to purchase a mini-greenhouse seed starting flat, you can use paper cups with holes punched in the bottom or better yet roll-your-own newspaper pots (search “newspaper pots” online for directions).
Set the cups or paper pots on a cookie sheet lined with foil, and then slip it all into a clear dry cleaner bag to create a great make-do germination chamber. Stick a few plastic fast food knives or popsicle sticks in the pots around the corners and center of the tray to hold the bag above the mix and germinating seeds.
Keep the mix moist but not soggy wet. After seeds germinate, remove the cover or clear bag and move them to a bright window on the south side of the home so they can get as much light as possible.
If light is lacking in quality or quantity the seedlings will be spindly and flop over. Plant lights are available to step up your game, but you can also use two 4-foot shop light fixtures each with one cool white and one warm white tube suspend 2-3 inches above the seedlings. Add a plug-in timer from a hardware store set to provide 14 hours of light a day.
Gently brush you hand or a pencil over the seedlings once or twice a day. This movement and the better lighting will result in much stockier seedlings.
It may be winter, but it is time to get a start on your spring garden. If you can gaze at a tiny dry seed and see a bouquet of blooms or bushel basket of vegetables, you are fortunate indeed!
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension horticulture agent for Brazos County. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.