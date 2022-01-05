SKIP RICHTER: January is the best time to begin spring gardening

This is the time of the year that we dream about the upcoming spring season when we’ll have the best ever!

There are so many new species and cultivars of plants to bloom and bear in our gardens that we simply must try out this year. It is time to begin growing transplants for setting out in spring, and most of the newest cultivars are available only by seed.

There is something about seeds that symbolizes everything great about gardening. Gardeners are optimists at heart. These tiny dry, dead balls or flakes in a seed packet appear as the detritus of now deceased plant matter but hold in them the promise of a new season. Place one beneath the soil, provide some warmth and moisture and in time life emerges. With a little care it will soon bring a harvest of foliage, fruits or flowers to what is now barren, cold soil.

January is when spring gardening begins. Starting seeds indoors is our initial investment in this spring’s garden. If children or grandchildren are around, it is a great way to sprout an interest in growing things. It is also a wonderful opportunity for some great conversation about life in general. Analogies abound.