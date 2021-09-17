SKIP RICHTER: It's time to treat fire ants

Fire ants! Just the name is enough to make you wince. They are one of the first initiations most new residents receive when they move here from areas of the country not plagued by these infernal insects.
To the uninitiated they’re an alarming shock. To those of us in the VFAW (Veterans of Fire Ant Wars) they are a significant nuisance. If Hades had an insect, it would be fire ants. Everybody’s got them and nobody (well, almost nobody) wants them. But they are here to stay. Even if you could completely rid your property of every one of these invaders, they would soon be moving back in again.
They are often less noticeable when the hot, dry weather of summer sets in and they move down deeper where conditions are more moist. However, they can also get into homes at times, as I can personally confirm.
A few summers ago, a notorious gang of wayward fire ants entered my home and took up residence in a pair of pants I had set aside for the evening. I’ll leave out the painful details of that story and just note that it is an effective way to “quick-start” your morning!
The arrival of rainfall and milder temperatures has brought renewed mound building in area gardens and landscapes.
Research conducted at Texas A&M and other universities in the South has significantly improved our fire ant management success while identifying safer, more effective pesticide options. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service entomologists devised the two-step method of fire ant control to make control simpler, more effective and less expensive.
The two-step program focuses on proper application and timing for best results. We begin with a broadcast application of a bait product and then use direct mound treatments of a contact product on any mounds that escape the bait treatments.
Early-to-mid fall is a good time to initiate a fire ant management program. Bait-formulated insecticides applied in September or October will work to reduce fire ant populations over the winter months. Make sure and use fresh products, as ants will not be interested in old, stale bait. Apply baits at the very low label rate, which is often only 1 to 2 pounds per acre or 1 to 2 ounces per 2,500 square feet!
Baits work slowly but give good control. They are effective in controlling fire ants because they are designed to kill the queen or prevent her from producing offspring. Foraging worker ants pick up the bait and take it back to the colony for consumption by other ants — most importantly, the queen.
Broadcasting baits is the most effective way to manage fire ants in heavily infested areas where few native Texas ants are present. Areas with low populations of imported fire ants and significant populations of native ants may be better managed by other methods. Native ants can be effective competitors with the imported fire ants, thus reducing their population increases in an area.
Baits are best applied when the ants are out foraging. When the weather is hot, late in the afternoon is usually a good time to apply baits. To test if ants are foraging, toss a potato chip, slice of hot dog, or an oily tuna can lid out on the turf. If the ants are actively foraging, they should find it within 15 to 20 minutes. Apply baits evenly over the property rather than just tossing them onto the mounds.
Many people unfortunately direct insecticide treatments to the mounds they see. However, what you see above ground is not all the fire ant colonies present. Broadcasting a bait will control fire ant colonies that are visible above ground as well as those not yet seen at the surface. Doing just individual mound treatments amounts to playing “whack a mole” with the fire ants in your yard.
When neighbors band together and broadcast treat together using bait, ants are controlled in a broader area, and you can get better control with less pesticide.
Individual mounds that escape the bait treatment can be treated with a contact insecticide. These products are commonly available in dusts, liquids and granular form. Follow label instructions carefully when using any pesticide product.
There are many claims about home remedies of various types for managing fire ants. My favorite myth is to spread grits over the mounds because the grits will swell up in their stomachs, causing them to explode.
Research has proven this ineffective, although the mental image is pretty cool. I will add that these are southern fire ants. So, if you give them grits, they’ll just come to the surface and ask for some butter or bacon fat to enhance the meal!
Now is a good time to take steps to control fire ants on your property. Enlist your neighbors for an even more effective effort. For a wealth of free information on fire ants and their control, including many useful fact sheets, visit https://fireant.tamu.edu/.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension horticulture agent for Brazos County. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.