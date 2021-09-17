SKIP RICHTER: It's time to treat fire ants

Fire ants! Just the name is enough to make you wince. They are one of the first initiations most new residents receive when they move here from areas of the country not plagued by these infernal insects.

To the uninitiated they’re an alarming shock. To those of us in the VFAW (Veterans of Fire Ant Wars) they are a significant nuisance. If Hades had an insect, it would be fire ants. Everybody’s got them and nobody (well, almost nobody) wants them. But they are here to stay. Even if you could completely rid your property of every one of these invaders, they would soon be moving back in again.

They are often less noticeable when the hot, dry weather of summer sets in and they move down deeper where conditions are more moist. However, they can also get into homes at times, as I can personally confirm.

A few summers ago, a notorious gang of wayward fire ants entered my home and took up residence in a pair of pants I had set aside for the evening. I’ll leave out the painful details of that story and just note that it is an effective way to “quick-start” your morning!

The arrival of rainfall and milder temperatures has brought renewed mound building in area gardens and landscapes.