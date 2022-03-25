SKIP RICHTER: It's time to start warm-season planting

This weekend the chilly nights we’ve been experiencing start to warm up a bit. This will speed plant growth and make our warm-season seedlings and transplants a lot happier out in the garden and landscape. Here are some activities for time spent in the garden enjoying the weather.

Begin planting warm-season vegetables

It is time to start direct seeding our first set of warm-season vegetables out into the garden, which include green beans, squash, cucumbers and Swiss chard. If you started these earlier as transplants it is time to set them out in the garden. Tomato transplants can also be established in the garden now.

Plant warm-season annual flowers

Warm-season flowering annuals such as petunias, Mexican sunflower, marigolds, pentas, zinnias, wishbone flower, angelonia, annual phlox, cosmos, impatiens, cleome and annual salvia can begin to go out in the garden.

Fertilize new transplants

When planting new transplants into the garden, give them a boost by watering them in with a dilute fertilizer solution. There are several soluble fertilizers made for mixing in water, and organic gardeners can use a seaweed and fish emulsion solution for this purpose.

Repeat this application once or twice more a week apart as your plant roots are beginning to reach out into the surrounding soil.

Don’t harm the bees

Fruit trees are in their bloom season now. Bees are busy working those blooms, a critical part of a successful bumper crop of fruit. Avoid using insecticide sprays on blooming plants as they can be devastating to bees and other pollinators. The same is true for any other blooming plants in the vegetable garden and landscape.

Try some hanging baskets this summer

Start a few warm-weather hanging baskets this month to decorate a porch or patio with greenery and color. A few of the many plants suitable for hanging baskets are trailing types of petunias, portulaca, ivy, geraniums, airplane plants, bougainvillea, English ivy, begonias, ferns and impatiens.

Save extra seeds

Flower or vegetable seeds left over after planting the garden can be saved for the next season by closing the packets with tape and storing them in a sealed glass jar in your refrigerator until needed. This will keep them viable for planting later this fall or next spring. Adding a desiccant packet to the jar is also helpful. Seeds left in warm, humid conditions tend to decline much faster.

Start basil transplants

Start seeds of basil indoors. Basil detests even temps in the 50s, so planting now in the protected warmth of your home will help the seedlings get off to a good start until the nights warm up more. Choose a very bright location for the seedlings or use grow lights to help keep them stocky and strong. In a few weeks the strong transplants can be set out in the garden for a good head start on the season.

Mark your calendar

The Brazos County Master Gardener Spring Plant Sale is Saturday from 8-11 a.m. at the new AgriLife Extension office at 4153 County Park Court in Bryan (next to the Brazos County Tax Office). It will feature natives, perennials, shrubs, herbs, vegetables and bulbs. Proceeds fund our public education programs.

Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension horticulture agent for Brazos County. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.