SKIP RICHTER: It’s spring vegetable gardening time

Spring vegetable gardening season is here. There are few hobbies as personally rewarding as growing fresh vegetables at home. Research studies continue to support the benefits of growing and eating more fresh fruits and vegetables to our mental health, physical exercise and dietary health.
My hope is that you not only give gardening a try, but that you succeed. What begins as an inspiration to grow a garden of fresh vegetables can end up as a lifelong hobby and years of enjoyment. Wise gardeners know that careful preparation and timely action are key ingredients in a bountiful harvest later.
Start smart
Great gardens do not begin at the garden center staring at seed packs and flats of transplants. They begin with a little learning and planning. AgriLife Extension has loads of free information online, including publications, videos and one-on-one advice to assist you with setting your garden up for success.
Let the sun shine in
Most vegetables prefer a full-sun exposure. Crops that are grown for their fruit (tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, melons) or roots (carrots, turnips, radishes) must have at least six hours of direct sunlight a day. Crops that are grown for leaves (lettuce, collards, spinach, chard) will tolerate a bit less sun but may secretly resent you for it.
First buy brown, then buy green
Soil preparation is among the most neglected yet most important gardening chores. Spend a dollar on your soil before you spend a dollar on your plants. A soil test is required to know the actual fertility level and nutrient needs. In the absence of a test report, apply 1 pound of a fertilizer with a 3-1-2 ratio of nutrients per 100 square feet and mix it into the soil. Then raise your hand and solemnly promise to have a test run on your soil before the summer or fall gardening season, because guessing isn’t good.
If you are gardening in a new spot or haven’t amended the soil recently, add 1-2 inches of compost to improve the soil, making a clay better drained and a sand better able to hold water and nutrients.
Many of our soils lack good internal drainage. Raised beds can be made by “hilling up” rows of soil or by building borders with stone, concrete cinder blocks, rot-resistant wood or other materials, which are then filled with a good planting mix.
Beds should be a minimum of 6 inches high, and 3-4 feet wide so you can easily reach to the center from either side. Taller beds with sides suitable for sitting can make planting and other tasks much easier.
Choose locally adapted varieties
Some varieties, including many “heirlooms,” take too long to reach production in our hot climate. Choose varieties that are proven to perform in our area. Experienced local gardeners and your County Extension Office can help with this.
Timing is important
We are nearing the end of the season for planting cool-season veggies. There is still time to get in seeds of lettuce, spinach, beets, Swiss chard, carrots, peas (snap, English and snow), radishes and turnips. We can also set out transplants of broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, Chinese cabbage, bok choi, collards, kohlrabi, parsley and onions now, but don’t delay.
It is also time to plant potatoes. Cut the potatoes into egg-sized pieces with at least one eye each. Dust the cut surfaces with sulfur and set them on a wire screen to “heal over” for 2-3 days. This reduces losses from fresh-cut potatoes decaying in the soil.
Warm-season veggies like beans, squash, tomatoes and peppers go in after the average last frost date, so early March is a good time to plant them out in the garden. Don’t delay too long with these crops, either, or summer will arrive to minimize the harvest.
Check out our new Vegetable Garden Planting Dates chart, which provides both ideal and marginal planting times for 40 vegetables as well as our average first and last freeze dates.
Give ’em a boost
New transplants really respond to a dose of liquid fertilizer at planting. Synthetic soluble fertilizers or natural ones like fish emulsion and seaweed provide a quick start to young transplants. Mix according to label instructions, and give each transplant a cup or two of solution to water them in at planting and again a week later. Avoid the temptation to mix the solution stronger than the label directs.
Depending on the crop, some additional supplemental fertilizing with nitrogen may be beneficial. Aggie Horticulture has an Easy Gardening fact sheet series that will guide you in how to grow over 30 vegetables.
So, spend a little time planning and preparing now to get your new spring garden of eatin’ off to the best start ever.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent for Brazos County, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan, Texas 77803. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.