SKIP RICHTER: Homescaping with houseplants

The arrival of freezing weather means more time inside the house. While landscape and garden activities go year-round in our area, wintertime provides an opportunity to turn our attention to homescaping the interior of our home with plants. There are many species of plants to choose from that are adapted to the brighter locations inside our homes.
Some plants work well alone. Large plants or species with colorful or otherwise unique foliage are effective by themselves. A large fiddle leaf fig, Norfolk Island pine or corn plant (Dracaena fragrans) in the corner of a room, or an attractive peperomia on a coffee table, are examples of indoor specimen plants.
Plants work well in groupings too. Grouping can add interest and beauty to the room. By combining plants, you get the bonus of different colors, textures, plant forms and sizes.
Group plants with similar light requirements for best results. Combine plants with narrow linear foliage such as a Dracaena marginata with broad-leaved plants such as arrowleaf philodendron or prayer plant (Maranta). Combine tall upright plants like mother-in-law’s tongue (Sanseveria) with mounding and trailing types such as pothos or heartleaf philodendron.
Vary the foliage color using different shades of green, variegated foliage and colorful foliage when possible. Rose-painted calathea, striped inch plant (Tradescantia zebrina) and Dracaena marginata “Tricolor” are examples of plants with foliage that contrast with the green of many other houseplants.
I like to combine plants in a table arrangement. One option is to select a large container and plant a complementary grouping of plants. I have used large shallow containers as well as long narrow ones for such combinations.
A second option is to keep the plants growing in separate containers and combine them in a large basket prior to displaying them. I use gray or green moss to fill in around the plants, which are left in their original containers. When you are done adding the moss, the fast and easy finished arrangement looks like a group of plants that has been growing together for a while! Just don’t let your guests go poking around in the moss and expose your secret.
This technique is easy to care for because you can create the arrangement for a special gathering and then remove the plants to water them or to place them in a brighter location so they will stay in top condition for longer periods of time. If one plant has problems, it is easy to replace it with a new plant.
You need not limit your choices to containers made for plants. Let your imagination and aesthetic preferences run on this one and come up with something unique. If you use a basket or other porous container, line it with plastic first to prevent just-watered plants from leaking water onto your table or counter.
Try some unique indoor plant combinations for the upcoming holiday season. Cyclamen, violas and dusty miller make a great combination using the second technique above since it allows them to be moved outdoors when not being used for a special gathering display.
Robert "Skip" Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension horticulture agent for Brazos County.