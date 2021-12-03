SKIP RICHTER: Homescaping with houseplants

I like to combine plants in a table arrangement. One option is to select a large container and plant a complementary grouping of plants. I have used large shallow containers as well as long narrow ones for such combinations.

A second option is to keep the plants growing in separate containers and combine them in a large basket prior to displaying them. I use gray or green moss to fill in around the plants, which are left in their original containers. When you are done adding the moss, the fast and easy finished arrangement looks like a group of plants that has been growing together for a while! Just don’t let your guests go poking around in the moss and expose your secret.

This technique is easy to care for because you can create the arrangement for a special gathering and then remove the plants to water them or to place them in a brighter location so they will stay in top condition for longer periods of time. If one plant has problems, it is easy to replace it with a new plant.

You need not limit your choices to containers made for plants. Let your imagination and aesthetic preferences run on this one and come up with something unique. If you use a basket or other porous container, line it with plastic first to prevent just-watered plants from leaking water onto your table or counter.

Try some unique indoor plant combinations for the upcoming holiday season. Cyclamen, violas and dusty miller make a great combination using the second technique above since it allows them to be moved outdoors when not being used for a special gathering display.

Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension horticulture agent for Brazos County. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.